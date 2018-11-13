Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding (Powder and Liquid) Market Report 2018
The "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report summarizes the global market trends in the MIM and CIM industry. Although the emphasis is mainly on the MIM market, coverage of the CIM market has been expanded from earlier reports. CIM markets are perhaps reaching a level of size where it may be interesting to review the CIM market separately.
The CIM market is still not as widely established as the MIM market. It is a complementary process technology for ceramic manufacturing, among many others. However, we have discovered an increasing number of companies that are actively using CIM and several new CIM companies are added in this report. The market players who are active in CIM are also active in many other ceramic processing methods, which makes it difficult to put meaningful numbers on the industry size.
A more detailed study of the CIM market is included in this report and should provide the reader with a better understanding of the market. 2017 market size (by geography) is also provided. The challenges come from trying to understand binder systems, as these dictate the process equipment and conditions to be employed. To assist with this difficulty, we have incorporated detailed information on binder systems for different materials and several tables of data with technical information related to binder technology.
This research provides the only market report for MIM and CIM technologies that routinely reviews all the patents published in this market. Further, we also review PhD dissertations from worldwide MIM and CIM technologies. This research also continues to monitor journal articles related to MIM and has incorporated many tables and charts with relevant information from these sources. Companies will benefit from these reviews and analyses as the MIM market is uniquely driven by engineering technology. The MIM market can be difficult for companies wishing to compete through manufacturing excellence. Experience continues to be the key to expertise in this market.
The supplier side of the market is crucial to MIM. There are many products that MIM manufacturers buy that are unique to the MIM industry. These products are not widely used in other markets. These include certain grades of metal powder (less than 25 microns in size or metallic microspheres), MIM feedstock and debinding equipment. Companies that support the MIM market with such technologies have benefited from the growth of the MIM market. BASF is a noted example, with their catamold technology of binders, which helped them corner a large share of the global feedstock market.
All major application segments of MIM and CIM are studied in detail. The titanium product market is presented in more detail in this report compared to previous reports. The binder systems used in Titanium MIM are also reviewed in this report. Application markets such as aerospace and medical for titanium MIM are presented. Firearms, one of the largest application markets for MIM, are covered in more detail, with more than 50 U.S. companies that produced more than 10,000 units of firearms in 2016. More detail is provided for 65 dental bracket manufacturers and the computer, communications and consumer(3C) markets, based mostly in Asia.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for metal injection molding (MIM) and ceramic injection molding (CIM) technologies, covering both powder and liquid processes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Reviews and analysis of the patents awarded in the MIM and CIM technologies, by technology, by year and by geography; discussion on trends
- Detailed analysis of various supplier products and technologies supporting the MIM and CIM marketplace, by technology and by geography; includes comprehensive lists of suppliers by product
- Detailed analysis of various application markets for MIM and CIM technologies, such as firearms, medical and dental and watch making; includes comprehensive lists of customers by industry
- Descriptions of the diverse products that can be made via powder metal injection molding and thixo-molding technologies, and the different markets for parts, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, industrial, medical, dental and the 3C industry; materials used in each
- Company profiles of the major palyers of the industry, including Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd , Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics , Small Precision Tools Inc., Zcmim Technology Ltd and Thermal Technology Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Metal Injection Molding
- Metal Injection Molding
- Designing with MIM
- Complexity
- Precision
- Weight and Size
- Section Thickness
- Production Volumes
- Materials
- Application Assistance
- Secondary Operations
- Materials in MIM Process
- Binder Technology and Debinding Process
- Titanium Alloys MIM and Binders
- Supercritical Fluid Extraction
- Sublimation for Binder Removal
- MIM of Magnesium Alloys
- Production of Magnesium
- Advantages of Thixomolding
- MIM of Titanium and Titanium Alloys
- Titanium Alloys in the Aerospace Industry
- Titanium Alloys in the Medical Industry
- Titanium Properties-Medical
- Successful Applications
- Ceramic Injection Molding
- Low-Pressure Injection Molding
- High-Pressure Injection Molding
- Ceramic Market Players, Materials and Processes
- Current Market Trends and Projections
- Mature Technology Attracting New Entrants
- Technology Driving Value Creation
- Consolidation and Growth in MIM Markets
- Global Economic Outlook and MIM Markets
Chapter 4 Supplier Markets for MIM and CIM
- Metal and Alloy Powder Suppliers
- Iron and Steel Powders
- Ferro Alloys
- Cobalt Powders
- Nickel Powders
- Titanium and Alloy Powders
- Metal and Alloy Powder Suppliers in Japan
- Feedstock Suppliers
- Magnesium
- Binders
- Mixer Equipment for Feedstock
- Equipment Manufacturers
- Injection Molding Machines
- Debinding and Sintering Equipment
- Setters
- Crack Detection
Chapter 5 Analysis of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Markets
Chapter 6 Application Markets for the MIM and CIM Industries
- Global Firearms Industry
- U.S. Firearms Industry
- Firearm Manufacturers in the U.S
- 3D Printing and Firearms
- Medical and Dental Industry
- Orthopedic Products
- Dental Products
- Watch Industry
- 3C Industry-Asia's Strength
- Products and Applications
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Metal Injection Molding
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 3M
- AB Technology (M) Sdn. Bhd.
- Adtech Ceramics
- Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Advanced Metalworking Practices Llc
- Advanced Powder Products, Inc.
- Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.
- Advantage Metal Powders, Inc.
- Affinity International Ent Inc.
- Longshan Taida Ltd.
- Ag Materials Inc.
- Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.
- Ald Vacuum Technologies Ag
- Alliance Mim
- American Chemet Corp.
- American Orthodontics
- Ametek Inc.
- Reading Alloys Inc.
- Amphenol Mcp
- APG Mim
- Applied Separations
- Arburg Gmbh + Co Kg
- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.
- Arcam Ebm (A Ge Additive Company)
- Ashland Inc.
- Atect Corp.
- Australian Metal Powders Supplies
- AVL Metal Powders
- AVS Inc. (Advanced Vacuum Systems)
- BASF Ag
- Beckett Mim Ltd.
- Bestner
- Blasch Precision Ceramics
- BMI Fours Industriels
- Britt Manufacturing Co. (Part Of Greene Group)
- C.I. Hayes
- Cana-Datum Moulds Ltd.
- Carpenter Powder Products
- Casetek Holdings Ltd.
- Castem
- Catcher Technology Co. Ltd.
- Celanese
- Center For Innovative Sintered Products
- Centorr Vacuum Industries
- Ceradyne Inc. (Part Of 3M)
- Ceramco Inc.
- Ceramic Oxide Fabricators
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Cerbide Inc.
- Cetatech
- Citizen Watch Co.
- Clariant Corp.
- CM Furnaces Inc.
- CMG Technologies
- CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Zoltrix)
- Coho Biomedical Technology Co Ltd. (Zibone Brand)
- Comotec Sa
- Continuous Metal Technology, Inc.
- Coorstek Inc.
- Core-Tech, Inc.
- CPS Technologies Corp.
- Cremer Thermoprozessanlagen Gmbh
- Cypress Industries
- Dean Group International Ltd.
- Demcon Metal Injection Moulding
- Doncasters Group Ltd.
- Dorst Technologies
- Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Dr. Boy Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Dsh Technologies, Llc
- Duron Plastics Ltd.
- Dynamic Group
- Easea International Ltd.
- Element 22
- Elnik Systems
- Embe Products & Service Gmbh
- Emil Broll Gmbh & Co.
- Engel Austria Gmbh
- Epson Atmix Corp.
- Eramet
- Filtros Ltd.
- Form Technologies/Optimim (Was Dynacast)
- Formatec Technical Ceramics Bv
- Fukuda Metal Foil And Powder Co. Ltd.
- Fw Winter Inc. & Co.
- Gevorkyan Ltd.
- GKN Plc
- GKN Sinter Metals Gmbh (Mim)
- Hoeganaes Corp.
- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd.
- Goceram Ab
- Hansuh Mim Tech Co. Ltd
- Hardex
- H.C. Starck
- Henry Schein
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Powdered Metals (U.S.) Inc.
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Hitachi Metals Precision Ltd.
- Hoganas Ab
- Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd.
- Inmatec Technologies Gmbh
- Integer Holdings Corp. (Was Greatbatch Medical)
- Intrinsiq Materials Inc.
- Iscar Ltd.
- Metaor Ltd.
- Iscar-Microtools Division
- ITB Precisietechniek
- Japan Steel Works Ltd.
- Jiangsu Gian Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co., Ltd.
- JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd.
- Kartesis Industries
- Keir Mfg Inc.
- Kikuchi Seisakusho Co., Ltd.
- Klager Spritzguss Gmbh & Co.
- Kobe Steel
- Kyerim Metal (Krmim)
- Kymera International (Acupowder, Ecka And Scm)
- Lapkeung
- Leistritz Corp.
- Liquidmetal Technologies
- Lomi Gmbh
- Lonza Inc.
- LTC Gmbh
- Materials Processing Inc.
- Materion
- Mathson Group Inc.
- Maxon Motor Ag
- Maxon Ceramic
- Meetu-Raj Industries
- Megagen
- Mercury Centre
- Metal Powder Products
- Netshapetechnologies Inc. (Mim)
- Micro
- Microceram Gmbh
- Micromold Inc.
- Mikrotechnik Hirt
- Mim Italia Srl
- Mim-Tech Alfa Sl
- Mimecrisa
- Mimest Spa
- Mimforms Llc
- MKS Kunststoffspritzguss Gmbh
- MMP Industries Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Ceramics Business
- Morelli Dental
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- MPI Inc.
- Mut Advanced Heating Gmbh
- Nanomag Llc
- Nanoval Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Negri Bossi Spa
- Neue Materialien Fuerth Gmbh
- New Metals And Chemicals Corp.
- Nippon Atomized Processing Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.
- Nishimura Advanced Ceramics
- Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Nissei America Inc.
- Norwood Medical
- OBE Gmbh & Co.
- Oechsler Ag
- Oerlikon Metco
- Onishi Lite Industry Co., Ltd.
- Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Pacific Particulate Materials Ltd.
- Parkway Products
- Parmaco
- Parmatech Corp.
- Old Proform Unit
- Peltsman Corp.
- Philips Ceramics
- Phillips-Medisize Corp. (A Subsidiary Of Molex)
- Pimkorea
- Polyalloys Injected Metals
- Polymim
- Pometon Spa
- Porite Ltd.
- Powdermet Inc.
- Precision Engineered Products, Inc.
- Pti (Polymer Technologies)
- Quebec Metal Powders Ltd.
- Rauschert Gmbh
- Reich Mim Gmbh (Was Hock Sachsen Gmbh)
- Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.
- Retco Tool Co.
- Rifmet Pro Llc.
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
- Ruger Precision Metals Llc
- Ryer Inc.
- Saffroshine Organics Pvt. Ltd.
- Sandvik Materials Technology
- Schunk Sintermetalltechnik Gmbh
- Sembach Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Shandong Jinzhu Material Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Future High-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Ziyan Alloy Application Technology Co. Ltd.
- Silcon Plastic
- Simuwu
- Sinter Metal Technologies
- Sintez Cip Ltd.
- Sints Precision Technology Co. Ltd.
- Sirris
- Small Precision Tools Inc.
- Smith Metal Products
- Sodick Plustech Co. Ltd.
- North American Headquarters
- Sofine Pim Tech
- Solidmicron Technologies Pte Ltd.
- SSI-Sintered Specialties
- Sun Star Inc.
- Supercritical Fluid Technologies, Inc.
- Superior Technical Ceramic Corp.
- Swatch Group Ltd.
- ETA SA Manufacture Horlogre Suisse
- Comadur
- Taisei Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Taiwan Powder Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Sintered Metals Co. Ltd.
- Mim Manufacturing Unit
- Taurus Holdings Inc.
- TAV Medical
- TCK Feedstock
- Teibow Co. Ltd.
- Thermal Technology Inc.
- Thortex Inc.
- Thyssenkrupp Metallurgical Products Gmbh
- TLS Technik Gmbh & Co. Spezialpulver Kg
- TMC Technology Corp.
- Tono Precision Co. Ltd.
- Toyo Kako Co. Ltd.
- True Velocity Inc.
- U.S. Metal Powders Inc. (Ampal Inc. And Poudres Hermillon, Sarl)
- Umicore (Earlier Eurotungstene)
- USD Formteiltechnik Gmbh (Usd Powder Gmbh)
- Vac Aero Furnaces International Inc.
- Vale
- Novamet Specialty Products Corp.
- Waffer Technology Corp.
- Weight Co. Ltd. (Formerly Topmim)
- Wittmann-Battenfeld
- Wittmann Battenfeld Of America Inc.
- World Class Technology Corp./Ortho Classic
- Wunder-Mold
- Zcmim Technology Ltd.
- Zhejiang Yahong Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.
- Zschimmer & Schwarz Gmbh & Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f55g9r/global_metal_and?w=5
