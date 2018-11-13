Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding (Powder and Liquid) Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report summarizes the global market trends in the MIM and CIM industry. Although the emphasis is mainly on the MIM market, coverage of the CIM market has been expanded from earlier reports. CIM markets are perhaps reaching a level of size where it may be interesting to review the CIM market separately.

The CIM market is still not as widely established as the MIM market. It is a complementary process technology for ceramic manufacturing, among many others. However, we have discovered an increasing number of companies that are actively using CIM and several new CIM companies are added in this report. The market players who are active in CIM are also active in many other ceramic processing methods, which makes it difficult to put meaningful numbers on the industry size.

A more detailed study of the CIM market is included in this report and should provide the reader with a better understanding of the market. 2017 market size (by geography) is also provided. The challenges come from trying to understand binder systems, as these dictate the process equipment and conditions to be employed. To assist with this difficulty, we have incorporated detailed information on binder systems for different materials and several tables of data with technical information related to binder technology.



This research provides the only market report for MIM and CIM technologies that routinely reviews all the patents published in this market. Further, we also review PhD dissertations from worldwide MIM and CIM technologies. This research also continues to monitor journal articles related to MIM and has incorporated many tables and charts with relevant information from these sources. Companies will benefit from these reviews and analyses as the MIM market is uniquely driven by engineering technology. The MIM market can be difficult for companies wishing to compete through manufacturing excellence. Experience continues to be the key to expertise in this market.



The supplier side of the market is crucial to MIM. There are many products that MIM manufacturers buy that are unique to the MIM industry. These products are not widely used in other markets. These include certain grades of metal powder (less than 25 microns in size or metallic microspheres), MIM feedstock and debinding equipment. Companies that support the MIM market with such technologies have benefited from the growth of the MIM market. BASF is a noted example, with their catamold technology of binders, which helped them corner a large share of the global feedstock market.



All major application segments of MIM and CIM are studied in detail. The titanium product market is presented in more detail in this report compared to previous reports. The binder systems used in Titanium MIM are also reviewed in this report. Application markets such as aerospace and medical for titanium MIM are presented. Firearms, one of the largest application markets for MIM, are covered in more detail, with more than 50 U.S. companies that produced more than 10,000 units of firearms in 2016. More detail is provided for 65 dental bracket manufacturers and the computer, communications and consumer(3C) markets, based mostly in Asia.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for metal injection molding (MIM) and ceramic injection molding (CIM) technologies, covering both powder and liquid processes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Reviews and analysis of the patents awarded in the MIM and CIM technologies, by technology, by year and by geography; discussion on trends

Detailed analysis of various supplier products and technologies supporting the MIM and CIM marketplace, by technology and by geography; includes comprehensive lists of suppliers by product

Detailed analysis of various application markets for MIM and CIM technologies, such as firearms, medical and dental and watch making; includes comprehensive lists of customers by industry

Descriptions of the diverse products that can be made via powder metal injection molding and thixo-molding technologies, and the different markets for parts, including automotive, aerospace, consumer products, industrial, medical, dental and the 3C industry; materials used in each

Company profiles of the major palyers of the industry, including Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd , Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics , Small Precision Tools Inc., Zcmim Technology Ltd and Thermal Technology Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Metal Injection Molding

Metal Injection Molding

Designing with MIM

Complexity

Precision

Weight and Size

Section Thickness

Production Volumes

Materials

Application Assistance

Secondary Operations

Materials in MIM Process

Binder Technology and Debinding Process

Titanium Alloys MIM and Binders

Supercritical Fluid Extraction

Sublimation for Binder Removal

MIM of Magnesium Alloys

Production of Magnesium

Advantages of Thixomolding

MIM of Titanium and Titanium Alloys

Titanium Alloys in the Aerospace Industry

Titanium Alloys in the Medical Industry

Titanium Properties-Medical

Successful Applications

Ceramic Injection Molding

Low-Pressure Injection Molding

High-Pressure Injection Molding

Ceramic Market Players, Materials and Processes

Current Market Trends and Projections

Mature Technology Attracting New Entrants

Technology Driving Value Creation

Consolidation and Growth in MIM Markets

Global Economic Outlook and MIM Markets

Chapter 4 Supplier Markets for MIM and CIM

Metal and Alloy Powder Suppliers

Iron and Steel Powders

Ferro Alloys

Cobalt Powders

Nickel Powders

Titanium and Alloy Powders

Metal and Alloy Powder Suppliers in Japan

Feedstock Suppliers

Magnesium

Binders

Mixer Equipment for Feedstock

Equipment Manufacturers

Injection Molding Machines

Debinding and Sintering Equipment

Setters

Crack Detection

Chapter 5 Analysis of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Markets

Chapter 6 Application Markets for the MIM and CIM Industries

Global Firearms Industry

U.S. Firearms Industry

Firearm Manufacturers in the U.S

3D Printing and Firearms

Medical and Dental Industry

Orthopedic Products

Dental Products

Watch Industry

3C Industry- Asia's Strength

Strength Products and Applications

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Metal Injection Molding

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

AB Technology (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Adtech Ceramics

Advanced Materials Technologies Pte Ltd.

Advanced Metalworking Practices Llc

Advanced Powder Products, Inc.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

Advantage Metal Powders, Inc.

Affinity International Ent Inc.

Longshan Taida Ltd.

Ag Materials Inc.

Akron Porcelain & Plastics Co.

Ald Vacuum Technologies Ag

Alliance Mim

American Chemet Corp.

American Orthodontics

Ametek Inc.

Reading Alloys Inc.

Amphenol Mcp

APG Mim

Applied Separations

Arburg Gmbh + Co Kg

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

Arcam Ebm (A Ge Additive Company)

Ashland Inc.

Atect Corp.

Australian Metal Powders Supplies

AVL Metal Powders

AVS Inc. (Advanced Vacuum Systems)

BASF Ag

Beckett Mim Ltd.

Bestner

Blasch Precision Ceramics

BMI Fours Industriels

Britt Manufacturing Co. (Part Of Greene Group)

C.I. Hayes

Cana-Datum Moulds Ltd.

Carpenter Powder Products

Casetek Holdings Ltd.

Castem

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd.

Celanese

Center For Innovative Sintered Products

Centorr Vacuum Industries

Ceradyne Inc. (Part Of 3M )

) Ceramco Inc.

Ceramic Oxide Fabricators

Ceramtec Gmbh

Cerbide Inc.

Cetatech

Citizen Watch Co.

Clariant Corp.

CM Furnaces Inc.

CMG Technologies

CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Zoltrix)

Coho Biomedical Technology Co Ltd. (Zibone Brand)

Comotec Sa

Continuous Metal Technology, Inc.

Coorstek Inc.

Core-Tech, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corp.

Cremer Thermoprozessanlagen Gmbh

Cypress Industries

Dean Group International Ltd.

Demcon Metal Injection Moulding

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Dorst Technologies

Dou Yee Technologies Pte Ltd.

Dr. Boy Gmbh & Co. Kg

Dsh Technologies, Llc

Duron Plastics Ltd.

Dynamic Group

Easea International Ltd.

Element 22

Elnik Systems

Embe Products & Service Gmbh

Emil Broll Gmbh & Co.

Engel Austria Gmbh

Epson Atmix Corp.

Eramet

Filtros Ltd.

Form Technologies/Optimim (Was Dynacast)

Formatec Technical Ceramics Bv

Fukuda Metal Foil And Powder Co. Ltd.

Fw Winter Inc. & Co.

Gevorkyan Ltd.

GKN Plc

GKN Sinter Metals Gmbh (Mim)

Hoeganaes Corp.

Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd.

Goceram Ab

Hansuh Mim Tech Co. Ltd

Hardex

H.C. Starck

Henry Schein

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Powdered Metals (U.S.) Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Precision Ltd.

Hoganas Ab

Indo-Mim Pvt Ltd.

Inmatec Technologies Gmbh

Integer Holdings Corp. (Was Greatbatch Medical)

Intrinsiq Materials Inc.

Iscar Ltd.

Metaor Ltd.

Iscar-Microtools Division

ITB Precisietechniek

Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Jiangsu Gian Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co., Ltd.

JJ Orthodontics Pvt. Ltd.

Kartesis Industries

Keir Mfg Inc.

Kikuchi Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

Klager Spritzguss Gmbh & Co.

Kobe Steel

Kyerim Metal (Krmim)

Kymera International (Acupowder, Ecka And Scm)

Lapkeung

Leistritz Corp.

Liquidmetal Technologies

Lomi Gmbh

Lonza Inc.

LTC Gmbh

Materials Processing Inc.

Materion

Mathson Group Inc.

Maxon Motor Ag

Maxon Ceramic

Meetu-Raj Industries

Megagen

Mercury Centre

Metal Powder Products

Netshapetechnologies Inc. (Mim)

Micro

Microceram Gmbh

Micromold Inc.

Mikrotechnik Hirt

Mim Italia Srl

Mim-Tech Alfa Sl

Mimecrisa

Mimest Spa

Mimforms Llc

MKS Kunststoffspritzguss Gmbh

MMP Industries Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Ceramics Business

Morelli Dental

Morgan Advanced Materials

MPI Inc.

Mut Advanced Heating Gmbh

Nanomag Llc

Nanoval Gmbh & Co. Kg

Negri Bossi Spa

Neue Materialien Fuerth Gmbh

New Metals And Chemicals Corp.

Nippon Atomized Processing Co. Ltd.

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nissei America Inc.

Norwood Medical

OBE Gmbh & Co.

Oechsler Ag

Oerlikon Metco

Onishi Lite Industry Co., Ltd.

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

Pacific Particulate Materials Ltd.

Parkway Products

Parmaco

Parmatech Corp.

Old Proform Unit

Peltsman Corp.

Philips Ceramics

Phillips-Medisize Corp. (A Subsidiary Of Molex)

Pimkorea

Polyalloys Injected Metals

Polymim

Pometon Spa

Porite Ltd.

Powdermet Inc.

Precision Engineered Products, Inc.

Pti (Polymer Technologies)

Quebec Metal Powders Ltd.

Rauschert Gmbh

Reich Mim Gmbh (Was Hock Sachsen Gmbh)

Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.

Retco Tool Co.

Rifmet Pro Llc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Ruger Precision Metals Llc

Ryer Inc.

Saffroshine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Sandvik Materials Technology

Schunk Sintermetalltechnik Gmbh

Sembach Gmbh & Co. Kg

Shandong Jinzhu Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Future High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Ziyan Alloy Application Technology Co. Ltd.

Silcon Plastic

Simuwu

Sinter Metal Technologies

Sintez Cip Ltd.

Sints Precision Technology Co. Ltd.

Sirris

Small Precision Tools Inc.

Smith Metal Products

Sodick Plustech Co. Ltd.

North American Headquarters

Sofine Pim Tech

Solidmicron Technologies Pte Ltd.

SSI-Sintered Specialties

Sun Star Inc.

Supercritical Fluid Technologies, Inc.

Superior Technical Ceramic Corp.

Swatch Group Ltd.

ETA SA Manufacture Horlogre Suisse

Comadur

Taisei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Powder Technologies Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Sintered Metals Co. Ltd.

Mim Manufacturing Unit

Taurus Holdings Inc.

TAV Medical

TCK Feedstock

Teibow Co. Ltd.

Thermal Technology Inc.

Thortex Inc.

Thyssenkrupp Metallurgical Products Gmbh

TLS Technik Gmbh & Co. Spezialpulver Kg

TMC Technology Corp.

Tono Precision Co. Ltd.

Toyo Kako Co. Ltd.

True Velocity Inc.

U.S. Metal Powders Inc. (Ampal Inc. And Poudres Hermillon, Sarl)

Umicore (Earlier Eurotungstene)

USD Formteiltechnik Gmbh (Usd Powder Gmbh)

Vac Aero Furnaces International Inc.

Vale

Novamet Specialty Products Corp.

Waffer Technology Corp.

Weight Co. Ltd. (Formerly Topmim)

Wittmann-Battenfeld

Wittmann Battenfeld Of America Inc.

World Class Technology Corp./Ortho Classic

Wunder-Mold

Zcmim Technology Ltd.

Zhejiang Yahong Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd.

Zschimmer & Schwarz Gmbh & Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f55g9r/global_metal_and?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

