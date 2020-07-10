Global Metal Bellows Market Opportunity Assessment 2020-2025 Featuring AESSEAL, Eaton, EnPro Industries, Freudenberg Group, Meggitt, MW Industries, Senior, Smith Group, US Bellows, and Witzenmann

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Bellows Market by Material Type, by Product Type, by End-Use Industry Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report on the metal bellows market is one of its kind and estimates the current as well as future growth opportunities for the market participants until 2025. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market.

The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as to formulate the growth strategies in order to expedite their growth process.

Metal Bellows Market: Highlights

Despite short-term demand fluctuations, the author's estimates suggest that the global metal bellows market is expected to cross the landmark figure of US$ 1 billion by 2025, expecting a recovery after a downfall in 2020. The demand for metal bellows is highly subjected to the growth as well as the health of the end-use industries where these bellows are used. Major end-use industries were already under immense pressure and were struggling hard in order to rebound their demand. Several industry-specific regional factors were behind the truncated industry growth or decline. Aerospace & defense and automotive were the major industries that recorded a decline in the year 2019. The outbreak of COVID-19 further aggravated the industry concerns to an unprecedented level.

For instance, the year 2019 was challenging for the aerospace industry, which compelled the industry giants to reconfigure their strategies. The grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed the deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; A350XWB and B787 due to cancellation of orders from China and other parts of the world, tumbled the market growth. All these factors are not yet completed addressed and impacting the demand.

The outbreak of COVID-19 added fuel to the fire to the industry challenges, compelling OEMs as well as tier players to shut down their operations. Both, Airbus and Boeing, are shutting down their operations as per the government instructions. Concurrently, travel restriction or lockdown of major economies are severely denting the business of airlines, which, in turn, are requesting to aircraft OEMs to delay in aircraft deliveries or canceling their aircraft orders. Similarly, the outbreak of COVID-19 further aggravated the concerns of the automotive and oil & gas industries. However, the market fundamentals of most of the major end-use industries, such as A&D, where metal bellows are used, are strong and will help the industry to bounce back from this depression market environment.

Today, the world is skeptical about the possible loss due to COVID-19. The virus is rapidly spreading across regions and jeopardizing the economic growth of the major economies. Currently, lockdown is only a tactical method for fading its rapid spread. All the major economies have already announced lockdown and shutdown of the manufacturing facilities, ready to be pushing their economies in a deep recession at the cost of saving their people.

As per the UNCTAD, the COVID-19 outbreak could cost the global economy up to US$ 2 trillion in 2020, causing a recession in some countries.

This will slow down the global economy, the YoY growth estimated to be under 2% this year. The COVID-19 is severely disrupting the supply chain, especially of the automotive, aerospace & defense, and oil & gas industries. All the major industries have started projecting an initial impact of COVID-19 for 2020. The author's estimates on the demand for metal bellows for 2020 and 2025 are based on those initial projections coupled, also backed by primary interview results.

The market is segmented based on the material type as titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, nickel alloys, and others.

Titanium alloys are likely to remain the most dominant material type and are likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years. Growing composites content in the aerospace industry supported by excellent compatibility of titanium with composites, increasing penetration of lightweight materials, growing usage of titanium alloys in the high-end cars to reduce weight and to gain high strength, and desirable properties of titanium concerning corrosion resistance and thermal expansion are some of the factors behind the superior growth of titanium alloys in the market.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as edge-welded bellows, mechanically formed bellows, electroformed bellows, and others.

Edge-welded bellow is likely to remain the most dominant product type and is likely to register an excellent CAGR during the forecast period, whereas mechanically formed bellow is likely to remain the second-largest product type over the same period. Edge-welded bellows are preferred for high-temperature applications, such as aircraft engines, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, oil & gas instruments, and medical device.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, automotive, oil & gas, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and others.

Aerospace & defense is likely to remain the most dominant segment over the next five years. Despite a downfall in commercial aircraft deliveries in 2019 and the expected decline in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the market fundamentals remain strong with Both Boeing and Airbus holding huge order backlogs, translating to more than 8 years of production at the current production level. Furthermore, the development of fuel-efficient variants (B777x, B737Max, A320neo, and A330neo) and market entry of OEMs (COMAC and Irkut) in the commercial aerospace business further assure a speedy recovery.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for metal bellows during the forecast period.

The short-term market demand is challenging in the Asia-pacific region with China and South Korea being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, Airbus has temporarily closed its A320 and A330 completion centers of Tianjin, China. However, the Chinese started showing an early sign of recovery with the reopening of assembly plants by Boeing and Airbus, automotive assembly plants, etc.

North America and Europe are also projected to generate sizeable demand for metal bellows during the forecast period.

The USA is the growth engine of the North American metal bellows market. The country is the hub for the aerospace industry with the presence of several aircraft OEMs, metal bellow suppliers, and raw material suppliers. Similarly, Germany, France, the UK, and Russia are the major markets in Europe.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, metal bellow manufacturers, tier players, and end-users. The key players in the market are Senior Plc., Freudenberg Group, EnPro Industries Inc., Witzenmann GmbH, Eaton Corporation Plc, U.S. Bellows, Inc., AESSEAL plc, Smith Group, Meggitt PLC, and MW Industries. Execution of mergers & acquisitions and the formation of collaboration with OEMs for the joint development of metal bellows are some of the strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the Key Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances in the Market:

In 2018, Satair A/S (a company of Airbus Group) and Senior Metal Bellows extended the existing agreement (the first one was signed in 2017) to distribute all commercial aerospace aftermarket products including accumulators, bellows, thermal valves, compressors, etc. in Europe and Asia-Pacific . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside North America .

and . The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside . MW Industries, Inc. acquired Ameriflex Inc. in 2018 to further strengthen its metal bellows product portfolio along with existing companies: BellowsTech and Servometer.

In 2015, MW Industries, Inc. acquired BellowsTech, LLC and Servometer, LLC to enter the metal bellows business and to better serve the market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Metal Bellows Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Metal Bellows Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Material Type

2.2.2. By Product Type

2.2.3. By End-Use Industry Type

2.2.4. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis: Impact Assessment of Changing Business Environment

2.6. SWOT Analysis

3. Metal Bellows Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Segments Analysis (US$ Million)

3.4. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Market Drivers

3.6. Market Challenges

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2.1. By Material Type

4.2.2. By Product Type

4.2.3. By End-Use Industry Type

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. Strategic Alliances

4.5. Market Share Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Strategic Insights

5.2. Titanium Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Stainless Steel Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. Nickel Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6. Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Strategic Insights

6.2. Edge-Welded Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Mechanically Formed Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.4. Electroformed Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7. Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by End-Use Industry Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Strategic Insights

7.2. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Automotive: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. Oil & Gas: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Semiconductor: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.6. Pharmaceutical: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8. Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

8.1. Strategic Insights

8.2. North American Metal Bellows Market Analysis

8.2.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.1.1. The USA's Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.1.2. Canadian Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.2.1.3. Mexican Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. European Metal Bellows Market Analysis

8.4. Asia-Pacific's Metal Bellows Market Analysis

9. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9.1. Strategic Insights

9.2. Market Attractive Analysis

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Material Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

9.2.3. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type

9.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Region

9.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Country

9.3. Emerging Trends

9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

9.5. Key Success Factors

10. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.)

10.1. AESSEAL plc

10.2. Eaton Corporation plc

10.3. EnPro Industries, Inc.

10.4. Freudenberg Group

10.5. Meggitt plc

10.6. MW Industries

10.7. Senior plc

10.8. Smith Group

10.9. U.S. Bellows, Inc.

10.10. Witzenmann GmbH

