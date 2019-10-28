Global Metal Biocides Market, By Type (Zinc, Silver, Copper & Alloys and Others), By End-Use Industry (Medical, Textile, Wood Preservation, Paints & Coatings, Food & Beverages, Pesticides and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824737/?utm_source=PRN

Global metal biocides market is projected to grow from $ 3.4 billion in 2018 to S 4.5 billion by 2024, on account of growing paints & coatings, medical and water treatment industries. Metal biocides prevent microbial activities and their effectiveness varies with the concentration as well as duration of exposure. The metal biocides market find applications in numerous end-use industries including agriculture, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical and personal care. They are used for the treatment of drinking water and wastewater as antifouling agents and disinfectants in hospitals that prevent molluscs from accumulating in industrial pipes. Furthermore, they find applications in preventing the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints including varnishes and coatings.

Pesticides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in global metal biocides market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for metal biocides in for utilization in agriculture to increase the resistance towards unwanted organisms and also to inhibit the growth of algae and fungi on applied paints.

Based on type, global metal biocides market has been segmented into silver, copper & alloys, zinc and others.In 2018, the silver-based metal biocide segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in coming years.

The growth of this segment is supplemented by the non-toxic, environment friendly and sustainable nature of silver biocide. Despite the high cost, silver biocide is widely used in the healthcare industry, owing to its high thermal stability, effectiveness, unsurpassed safety, and the fact that it is approved by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe have been considered as the main metal biocide markets for the report. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for metal biocides, globally, owing to the presence of key market players such as The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Troy Corporation (U.S.), Milliken Chemical Company (U.S.), and Noble Biomaterials Inc. (U.S.) in the region. Intense competition among the major market players led to a price stabilization in the past few years. The growing demand for metal biocides in pesticides is expected to drive the region's metal biocides market during forecast period.

Global metal biocides market is growing at a moderate rate.Stringent regulations for the production and consumption of metal biocides coupled with the requirement of high capital investments are the key factors restraining market growth.

These factors create a huge entry barrier for new entrants in global metal biocides market, which in turn discourages competition and lowers overall market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Clariant AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Troy Corporation, Milliken Chemical Company, Sanitized AG, Steritouch Ltd., Noble Biomaterials Inc. and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global metal biocides market size.

• To forecast global metal biocides market based on type, end-use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global metal biocides market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global metal biocides market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for metal biocides market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players engaged in the manufacturing of metal biocides.

Some of the leading players in global metal biocides market are BASF SE, Clariant AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Lonza Group Ltd., Troy Corporation, Milliken Chemical Company, Sanitized AG, Steritouch Ltd., Noble Biomaterials Inc. and Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global metal biocides market.

The analyst calculated global metal biocides market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:



• Metal biocide manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to metal biocides

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:



In this report, global metal biocides market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Zinc

o Silver

o Copper & Alloys

o Others

• Market, by End-use Industry:

o Medical

o Textile

o Wood Preservation

o Paints & Coatings

o Foods & Beverages

o Pesticides

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Russia

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metal biocides market.

Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05824737/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

