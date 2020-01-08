Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook to 2024 - Rising Demand for Additive Manufacturing Spurs Market Growth
Jan 08, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Cutting Tools Market, By Material (Carbide, Ceramics, CBN & PCD, Others), By Process (Milling, Turning, Drilling, Rotary, Others) By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal cutting tools market was valued at $22.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $38.3 billion by 2024.
Objectives of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the global metal cutting tools market
- To forecast the global metal cutting tools market based on material, process, end-use and regional distribution
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global metal cutting tools market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global metal cutting tools market
- To conduct pricing analysis for the global metal cutting tools market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global metal cutting tools market
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industries enables the production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques. As a result, replacement of traditional manufacturing techniques with 3D printing will significantly reduce the capital costs, raw material costs, and costs to reclaim scrap in the coming years.
In terms of materials, the global metal cutting tools market is categorized into carbide, ceramics, CBN & PCD, and others. Among these, carbide is the dominating category and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well. In the term of process, milling process accounts for the largest share in the global metal cutting tools market.
From the geographical perspective, the global metal cutting tools market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these, North America dominates metal cutting tools market on account of the growing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and increasing aerospace and defense budget in the region.
The global metal cutting market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous players. Some of the players operating in the global metal cutting market are Sandvik, ISCAR, Kennametal, OSG USA INC., Tungaloy Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Sumitomo Electric, among others.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier
4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis
4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.4. Unmet Needs
5. Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Material (Carbide, Ceramics, CBN & PCD, Others)
5.2.2. By Process (Milling, Turning, Drilling, Rotary, Others)
5.2.3. By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Others)
5.2.4. By Region (North America; Asia-Pacific; Europe; Middle East & Africa; South America)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Material; By Process; By End-use; By Region)
6. North America Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. United States Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
6.4. Canada Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
6.5. Mexico Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7. Asia-Pacific Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. China Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7.4. Japan Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7.5. South Korea Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7.6. India Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
7.7. Indonesia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8. Europe Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Germany Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8.4. France Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8.5. United Kingdom Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8.6. Russia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
8.7. Italy Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
9. Middle East and Africa Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South Africa Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
9.4. Saudi Arabia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
9.5. UAE Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
9.6. Iraq Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
10. South America Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Brazil Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
10.4. Argentina Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
10.5. Colombia Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
10.6. Peru Metal Cutting Tools Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Basic Details
13.2.2. Financials (as reported)
13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.5. Planned Investments
13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products
13.2.7. Market Positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 Sandvik
13.3.2 ISCAR
13.3.3 OSG USA, Inc.
13.3.4 Kennametal
13.3.5 Tungaloy Corporation
13.3.6 Hitachi Metals
13.3.7 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
13.3.8 Sumitomo Electric
13.3.9 TaeguTec Ltd.
13.3.10 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frcdoo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article