NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 -- Global Metal Cutting Tools Market By Material (Carbide; Ceramics; CBN & PCD; Others), By Process (Milling; Turning; Drilling; Rotary; Others), By End-Use (Automotive; Aerospace & Defense; Energy; Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global metal cutting tools market was valued at $ 22.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% to reach $ 38.3 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for additive manufacturing. Additive manufacturing is the process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file. 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industries enables the production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques. As a result, replacement of traditional manufacturing techniques with 3D printing will significantly reduce the capital costs, raw material costs, and costs to reclaim scrap in the coming years.

In terms of materials, global metal cutting tools market is categorized into carbide, ceramics, CBN & PCD, and others.Among these, carbide is the dominating category and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during forecast period as well.



In the term of process, milling process accounts for the largest share in global metal cutting tools market.

From the geographical perspective, global metal cutting tools market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these, North America dominates metal cutting tools market on account of growing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and increasing aerospace and defense budget in the region.

Some of the leading players in global metal cutting tools market are Sandvik, ISCAR, Kennametal, OSG USA INC., Tungaloy Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Sumitomo Electric, TaeguTec LTD., Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, among others.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of Metal Cutting Tools manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major metal cutting tools manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global metal cutting tools market size using both top-down and bottom-up approaches, wherein data for various end user industries and its end-use across various types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these types and end-uses for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global metal cutting tools market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Material

o Carbide

o Ceramics

o CBN & PCD

o Others (HSS, Cast Alloys)

• Market, By Process

o Milling

o Turning

o Drilling

o Rotary

o Others

• Market, By End-Use

o Automotive

o Aerospace & Defense

o Energy

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Rest of MEA

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metal cutting tools market.



