Global Metal Injection Molding Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Injection Molding market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Stainless Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Stainless Steel will reach a market size of US$95.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$499.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amphenol Corporation (USA); ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (USA); CMG Technologies (United Kingdom); CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong); Dean Group International Ltd. (United Kingdom); Dou Yee Technologies Pte., Ltd. (Singapore); Dynacast International, Inc. (USA); Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Indo-MIM Pvt., Ltd. (India); Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts (China); NetShape Technologies, Inc. (USA); Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG (Switzerland); Parmatech Corporation (USA); Phillips-Medisize Corporation (USA); Rockleigh Industries Inc. (USA); ShangHai Future High-Tech Co., Ltd. (China); Sintex A/S (Denmark); Smith Metal Products (USA); Taiwan Powder Technologies Co.Ltd. (Taiwan); Tanfel (USA)



