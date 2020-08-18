Global Metal Recycling Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Aug 18, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Recycling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Metal Recycling Market to Reach $579.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Recycling estimated at US$365.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$579.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$403.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $98.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Metal Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$98.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Aurubis AG
- Baosteel Group Corporation
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
- Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
- European Metal Recycling Ltd.
- Nucor Corporation
- Remondis AG & Co. KG
- Sims Metal Management Ltd.
- Tata Steel Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Metal Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
