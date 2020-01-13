Global Metal Recycling Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Metal Recycling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$228.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$392 Billion by the year 2025, Ferrous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ferrous will reach a market size of US$19.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$65.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ArcelorMittal SA; Aurubis AG; Baosteel Group Corporation; Commercial Metals Company (CMC); Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.; European Metal Recycling Ltd.; Nucor Corporation; Remondis AG & Co. KG; Sims Metal Management Ltd.; Tata Steel Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Recycling Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Metal Recycling Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ferrous (Metal Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ferrous (Metal Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ferrous (Metal Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Ferrous (Metal Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Building & Construction (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Equipment Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Shipbuilding (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Consumer Appliances (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Metal Recycling Market in the United States by Metal

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Metal Recycling Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Metal Recycling Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Metal Recycling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Metal Recycling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal

Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Metal Recycling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Metal Recycling Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Metal Recycling Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Metal Recycling Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Metal Recycling Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Metal Recycling Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Metal Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Metal Recycling Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Metal Recycling Market in France by Metal Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Metal Recycling Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by Metal

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Metal Recycling Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Metal Recycling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Metal Recycling Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Metal Recycling Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Metal Recycling Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Metal Recycling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Metal Recycling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Metal Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Metal Recycling Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Metal Recycling Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Metal Recycling Market in Russia by Metal Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Metal Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Metal Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific by Metal

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis

by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Metal Recycling Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Metal Recycling Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Metal Recycling Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Metal Recycling Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Metal Recycling Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Metal Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Metal Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Metal Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Metal Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Recycling:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market Share

Analysis by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Metal Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Recycling Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Metal Recycling Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Metal Recycling Market by Metal

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Metal Recycling in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Metal Recycling Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Metal Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Metal Recycling Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Metal Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Metal Recycling Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Metal Recycling Market in Brazil by Metal Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Metal Recycling Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Metal Recycling Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Metal Recycling Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Metal Recycling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Metal Recycling Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Metal Recycling Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Latin America by

Metal Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metal Recycling Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Metal Recycling Historic Market by

Metal Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Metal Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Metal Recycling Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Metal Recycling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Metal Recycling Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal

Recycling in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Metal Recycling Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Metal Recycling Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Metal Recycling Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Metal Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Metal Recycling Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Metal Recycling Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Metal Recycling Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Metal Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market by Metal Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Metal Recycling in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Metal Recycling Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Metal Recycling Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Metal Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Metal Recycling Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metal Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Metal Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Market Share

Breakdown by Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Metal Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metal Recycling Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Metal Recycling Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Metal Recycling Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Metal Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Metal Recycling Market in Africa by Metal Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown by

Metal Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Metal Recycling Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Metal Recycling Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Metal Recycling Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARCELORMITTAL

AURUBIS AG

BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

DOWA HOLDINGS

EUROPEAN METAL RECYCLING

NUCOR CORPORATION

REMONDIS AG & CO. KG

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT

TATA STEEL



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799096/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

