Global Metal Stamping Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are American Axle & Manufacturing, American Industrial Co, CIE Automotive, Magna International, Nelson-Miller, & Thyssenkrupp

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metal Stamping Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal stamping market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.

The increasing demand for metal stamping from the APAC region will foster the market growth in the forthcoming years. Favorable government initiatives from the emerging economies including India, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are creating lucrative opportunities for metal stamping products in the region. In addition, the growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, power, and consumer electronics industries will also drive the metal stamping market during the upcoming years.

Market Overview

Increasing demand from APAC

One of the growth drivers of the global metal stamping market is the increasing demand from APAC. Rapid industrialization in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea is increasing the demand for metal stamped products in APAC.



Availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes



One of the challenges in the growth of the global metal stamping market is the availability of plastic and composite materials as substitutes. The rising preference for plastic materials across industries has led to a decline in the demand for metals, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on renewable energy

Emergence of 3D printing and additive fabrication

Growing adoption of carbon fiber reinforced plastic chassis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

American Industrial Company

CIE Automotive

Magna International Inc.

Nelson-Miller

Thyssenkrupp AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

