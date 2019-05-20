Global Metal Tank Market Report 2019 - $10+ Bn Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2012-2017 & 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metal Tank Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal tank market to 2023 by end use industries (industrial, oil and gas, and municipal and others), installation type (aboveground and underground), application (fuel, water and wastewater, fire protection, industrial, food and beverage, paper and pulp and others, Size (Below 5,000 gallons, 5,000 to 25,000 gallons, and over 25,000 gallons), pressure type (pressure and non- pressure), build type

The future of the global metal tank market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, industrial, and municipal applications. The global metal tank market is expected to reach an estimated $10.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing refineries, and growing industrialization.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal tank industry, include increasing use of sidewall insulation in metal tanks to maintain temperature and growing adoption of dual seam systems to emphasize strength and corrosion resistance.

The researcher forecasts that aboveground metal tanks will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to easier access for repairs and maintenance.

Within the metal tank market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to new establishment of refineries and increasing exploration and distribution activities.

Asia Pacific will continue to be the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing oil and gas demand and retail fuel stations in developing nations such as China and India.

Some of the metal tank companies profiled in this report include Worthington, Trinity Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, CST Industries, Palmer of Texas and others.

Some of the features of Metal Tank Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Metal tank market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Metal tank market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Metal tank market size by various applications such as installation type, end use industry, application, size, pressure type, and build segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Metal tank market size by various applications such as installation type, end use industry, application, size, pressure type, and build segment in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Metal tank market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Metal tank market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for metal tank in the global metal tank market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for metal tank in the global metal tank market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for metal tank in the global metal tank market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for metal tank in the global metal tank market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Metal Tank Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Metal Tank Market by Installation Type

3.3.1: Aboveground

3.3.2: Underground

3.4: Global Metal Tank Market by Build

3.4.1: Custom Fabricated and Field Erected

3.4.2: Custom Fabricated at the Factory

3.5: Global Metal Tank Market by Pressure

3.5.1: Pressure

3.5.2: Non- Pressure Metal Tanks

3.6: Global Metal Tank Market by Size

3.6.1: Below 5,000 Gallons

3.6.2: 5,000 to 25,000 Gallons

3.6.3: Over 25,000 Gallons

3.7: Global Metal Tank Market by End Use

3.7.1: Industrial

3.7.2: Oil and Gas

3.7.3: Municipal and Others

3.8: Global Metal Tank Market by Application

3.8.1: Fuel

3.8.2: Water and Wastewater

3.8.3: Fire Protection

3.8.4: Industrial

3.8.5: Food and Beverage

3.8.6: Paper and Pulp

3.8.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Metal Tank Market by Region

4.2: North American Metal Tank Market

4.2.1: Market by Installation Type: Aboveground and Underground

4.2.2: Market by Build: Custom Fabricated and Field Erected and Custom Fabricated at the Factory

4.2.3: Market by Pressure: Pressure and Non-Pressure

4.2.4: Market by End Use: Industrial, Oil and Gas, and Municipal and Others

4.2.5: Market by Size: Below 5000 Gallons, 5000 to 25,000 Gallons, and Over 25,000 Gallons

4.2.6: Market by Application: Fuel, Water and Wastewater, Fire Protection, Industrial, Food and Beverage, Paper and Pulp, and Others

4.3: European Metal Tank Market

4.4: APAC Metal Tank Market

4.5: ROW Metal Tank Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA



Companies Mentioned



CIMC

CST Industries

McDermott

Palmer of Texas

Paul Mueller

Royal Vopak

Toyo Kanetsu K.K.

Trinity Containers

Vijay Tank and Vessels

and Vessels Worthington Industries

