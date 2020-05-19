Global Metallocene Market Assessment 2019 & 2020-2025 - COVID-19 Adjusted Volume Forecasting for LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, Polypropylene, EPDM, POPs, and POEs

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metallocene Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers global markets for the metallocene-catalyzed versions of the following resins/elastomers: LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, polypropylene, and EPDM, along with the more recently introduced variants known as polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs). Important competitive non-metallocene-based resins also are explored.



Major global producers are covered in terms of key trade-named products. Applications of metallocene resins/elastomers will be covered, including films used in nonfood packaging, non-packaging films, consumer/industrial packaging, flexible food packaging, rigid food packaging, shrink/stretch films, wire/cable, hose/tubing, polymer modification, medical products, and automotive products.



Metallocene resin/elastomer producers, including specific trade named products, will be covered along with up-to-date information on joint ventures, licensing arrangements, new technologies, and patents.



Note: The volumes forecast in this report considers the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.



The report includes:

A brief overview and contemporary analysis of the global market for metallocene technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

Characterization and quantification of metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers, and breakdown of the global market data (in value and volumetric terms) by type, application, end-use industry, and geographical region

Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential

Market share analysis of major stakeholders operating within the industry and their key competitive landscape

Comprehensive company profiles of leading global corporations, including Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC, Dow Chemical, Japan Polychem Corp., LG Chemical Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries and Mitsui Chemicals

The advent of metallocene-LLDPE coupled with polyolefin plasterers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs) and, more recently, polypropylene and EPDM variants, among others, has transformed these materials into a significant market.

In recent years, the demand for metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers has grown substantially years as users have become more aware of the performance and cost advantages metallocenes offer. These polymers require an objective appraisal in order to position them properly in the marketplace.



Major questions to be addressed are:

What is the current market and the short-term future of these materials?

In what end-use markets are they having an impact?

Who are the major companies involved?

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Background

Description

Technology

Critical Parameters

Bimodal Process

Role of Metallocenes

Importance of Molecular Weight Distribution

Techniques to Control Polyethylene Molecules

Metallocene Polyethylene Review

Evolution of Metallocene Catalysts

Comparison of Ziegler-Natta and Metallocene Catalysts

Market Drivers

Growing Application of Metallocene in the Packaging Industry

Increasing Demand for LLDPE in Films Segment

Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry

Market Restraints

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Metallocene Substitutes: Other Economical Catalyst and Polymerization Methods

Geographic Summary of the Metallocene Market

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape and Market Share

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Metallocene

Polyethylenes

Overview

General Properties

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

Ultra-Low-Density Polyethylene (ULDPE) and Very-Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polypropylene

Overview

Applications

Properties

Upgraded Polypropylene

Advances in Polypropylene Technologies

Highly Crystalline Grades

Reinforced Polypropylenes

Random Copolymer Polypropylenes

Polypropylene Films

Polypropylene Process Technologies

Metallocene Polypropylenes

Polypropylene Producers

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polyolefin Plastomers (POPs)

Background

Characteristics of Polyolefin Elastomers

ExxonMobil Chemical

Dow Chemical

Metallocene Plastomer Modification of Polypropylenes

Some Possible Confusion in Definitions

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs)

Background

Technology

Recent Developments in the Elastomer Industry

Characteristics of Polyolefin Elastomers

Applications of Polyolefin Elastomers

ExxonMobil Vistamaxx

Elastomer Definitions

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Ethylene-Propylene Rubbers (EPR and EPDM)

Background

Technology

Applications

Trade-Named Products

Metallocene EPDMs

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs)

Overview

Description

Use of Polyolefin Elastomers in TPOs

Foams

Background

Metallocene-Based Foams

Market Estimates for Metallocene Resins/Elastomers

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Nonfood Packaging Bags and Sacks

Background

Materials Options for Waste Bags and Sacks

Resins Used in Plastic Can Liners

Consumer Trash Bags

Are Metallocene-Based Liners Better?

Gauge of Consumer Trash Bags is a Less Important Decision Parameter

Heavy-Duty Sacks

Summary and Trends of Resin Choices in Nonfood Flexible Packaging

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Shrink and Stretch Wrap Films

Background

Stretch Wrap

Shrink Film

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Flexible Food Packaging Films

Overview

Barrier Technology

Food Packaging Film Technologies

Packaging Formats

Specific Food Packaging Applications

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Consumer/Industrial Products Packaging

Overview

Healthcare Packaging

Envelopes and Overwrap

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Medical

Medical Bags

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Non-packaging Films

Agricultural Films

Diaper Products

Construction Films

Other Applications

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Automotive

Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Usage

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Wire and Cable

Materials

Metallocenes for Wires and Cables

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Polymer Additives (Impact Modifiers)

Types of Impact Modifiers

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Hose and Tubing

Polyethylenes

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

EPDM

Thermoplastic Vulcanites (TPVs)

PVC

Examples of Hoses/Tubing Made from Metallocene Elastomers

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Rigid Food Packaging

Metallocene Resin Developments

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Nonwoven Fibers

Nonwoven

Absorbent Products

Metallocenes Used for Nonwovens

Metallocene-Based Hot-Melt adhesives

Chapter 6 Patent Review/New Developments

Overview

Selected Patents

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Borealis AG

Braskem

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Daelim Corp.

DOW Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

Ineos Olefins and Polymers

Japan Polychem Corp.

LG Chemical Ltd.

Lummus Novalen Technology GmbH

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

Total Petrochemicals

Univation Technologies LLC

WR Grace & Co-Conn

Chapter 8 Pricing



Chapter 9 Plant Capacities



Chapter 10 Appendix A: Film/Sheet Materials

Background

Properties

Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology

Overview

Film Extrusion

Other Primary Film Processing Methods

The Process of Film Conversion

Polymer and Film Orientation

Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion

Film Thickness Units

Chapter 11 Appendix B: Joint Venture and Licensing Activities

Overview

History of Selected Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Joint Ventures

History of Selected Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Licensing Arrangements

Licensing Activities of Major Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Producers

Selected Licensing Agreements for Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Catalyst Technology and Processing

Chapter 12 Appendix C: Selected Metallocene Resin/ Elastomer Product Trade Names



Chapter 13 Appendix D: Acronyms



