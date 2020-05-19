Global Metallocene Market Assessment 2019 & 2020-2025 - COVID-19 Adjusted Volume Forecasting for LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, Polypropylene, EPDM, POPs, and POEs
May 19, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metallocene Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers global markets for the metallocene-catalyzed versions of the following resins/elastomers: LLDPE, HDPE, VLDPE, polypropylene, and EPDM, along with the more recently introduced variants known as polyolefin plastomers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs). Important competitive non-metallocene-based resins also are explored.
Major global producers are covered in terms of key trade-named products. Applications of metallocene resins/elastomers will be covered, including films used in nonfood packaging, non-packaging films, consumer/industrial packaging, flexible food packaging, rigid food packaging, shrink/stretch films, wire/cable, hose/tubing, polymer modification, medical products, and automotive products.
Metallocene resin/elastomer producers, including specific trade named products, will be covered along with up-to-date information on joint ventures, licensing arrangements, new technologies, and patents.
Note: The volumes forecast in this report considers the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus.
The report includes:
- A brief overview and contemporary analysis of the global market for metallocene technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace
- Characterization and quantification of metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers, and breakdown of the global market data (in value and volumetric terms) by type, application, end-use industry, and geographical region
- Identification of the technical as well as other non-technical challenges that must be prevailed over for the market to realize its full potential
- Market share analysis of major stakeholders operating within the industry and their key competitive landscape
- Comprehensive company profiles of leading global corporations, including Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC, Dow Chemical, Japan Polychem Corp., LG Chemical Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries and Mitsui Chemicals
The advent of metallocene-LLDPE coupled with polyolefin plasterers (POPs) and polyolefin elastomers (POEs) and, more recently, polypropylene and EPDM variants, among others, has transformed these materials into a significant market.
In recent years, the demand for metallocene-catalyzed resins and elastomers has grown substantially years as users have become more aware of the performance and cost advantages metallocenes offer. These polymers require an objective appraisal in order to position them properly in the marketplace.
Major questions to be addressed are:
- What is the current market and the short-term future of these materials?
- In what end-use markets are they having an impact?
- Who are the major companies involved?
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Background
- Description
- Technology
- Critical Parameters
- Bimodal Process
- Role of Metallocenes
- Importance of Molecular Weight Distribution
- Techniques to Control Polyethylene Molecules
- Metallocene Polyethylene Review
- Evolution of Metallocene Catalysts
- Comparison of Ziegler-Natta and Metallocene Catalysts
- Market Drivers
- Growing Application of Metallocene in the Packaging Industry
- Increasing Demand for LLDPE in Films Segment
- Rising Demand from Developing Countries
- Rising Demand from the Automotive Industry
- Market Restraints
- Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
- Metallocene Substitutes: Other Economical Catalyst and Polymerization Methods
- Geographic Summary of the Metallocene Market
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Competitive Landscape and Market Share
- Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Metallocene
- Polyethylenes
- Overview
- General Properties
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE)
- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)
- Ultra-Low-Density Polyethylene (ULDPE) and Very-Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polypropylene
- Overview
- Applications
- Properties
- Upgraded Polypropylene
- Advances in Polypropylene Technologies
- Highly Crystalline Grades
- Reinforced Polypropylenes
- Random Copolymer Polypropylenes
- Polypropylene Films
- Polypropylene Process Technologies
- Metallocene Polypropylenes
- Polypropylene Producers
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polyolefin Plastomers (POPs)
- Background
- Characteristics of Polyolefin Elastomers
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- Dow Chemical
- Metallocene Plastomer Modification of Polypropylenes
- Some Possible Confusion in Definitions
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs)
- Background
- Technology
- Recent Developments in the Elastomer Industry
- Characteristics of Polyolefin Elastomers
- Applications of Polyolefin Elastomers
- ExxonMobil Vistamaxx
- Elastomer Definitions
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Ethylene-Propylene Rubbers (EPR and EPDM)
- Background
- Technology
- Applications
- Trade-Named Products
- Metallocene EPDMs
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPOs)
- Overview
- Description
- Use of Polyolefin Elastomers in TPOs
- Foams
- Background
- Metallocene-Based Foams
- Market Estimates for Metallocene Resins/Elastomers
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Nonfood Packaging Bags and Sacks
- Background
- Materials Options for Waste Bags and Sacks
- Resins Used in Plastic Can Liners
- Consumer Trash Bags
- Are Metallocene-Based Liners Better?
- Gauge of Consumer Trash Bags is a Less Important Decision Parameter
- Heavy-Duty Sacks
- Summary and Trends of Resin Choices in Nonfood Flexible Packaging
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Shrink and Stretch Wrap Films
- Background
- Stretch Wrap
- Shrink Film
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Flexible Food Packaging Films
- Overview
- Barrier Technology
- Food Packaging Film Technologies
- Packaging Formats
- Specific Food Packaging Applications
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Consumer/Industrial Products Packaging
- Overview
- Healthcare Packaging
- Envelopes and Overwrap
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Medical
- Medical Bags
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Non-packaging Films
- Agricultural Films
- Diaper Products
- Construction Films
- Other Applications
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Automotive
- Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Usage
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Wire and Cable
- Materials
- Metallocenes for Wires and Cables
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Polymer Additives (Impact Modifiers)
- Types of Impact Modifiers
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Hose and Tubing
- Polyethylenes
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
- EPDM
- Thermoplastic Vulcanites (TPVs)
- PVC
- Examples of Hoses/Tubing Made from Metallocene Elastomers
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Rigid Food Packaging
- Metallocene Resin Developments
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Nonwoven Fibers
- Nonwoven
- Absorbent Products
- Metallocenes Used for Nonwovens
- Metallocene-Based Hot-Melt adhesives
Chapter 6 Patent Review/New Developments
- Overview
- Selected Patents
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Borealis AG
- Braskem
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
- Daelim Corp.
- DOW Chemical
- ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
- Ineos Olefins and Polymers
- Japan Polychem Corp.
- LG Chemical Ltd.
- Lummus Novalen Technology GmbH
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Total Petrochemicals
- Univation Technologies LLC
- WR Grace & Co-Conn
Chapter 8 Pricing
Chapter 9 Plant Capacities
Chapter 10 Appendix A: Film/Sheet Materials
- Background
- Properties
- Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology
- Overview
- Film Extrusion
- Other Primary Film Processing Methods
- The Process of Film Conversion
- Polymer and Film Orientation
- Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion
- Film Thickness Units
Chapter 11 Appendix B: Joint Venture and Licensing Activities
- Overview
- History of Selected Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Joint Ventures
- History of Selected Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Licensing Arrangements
- Licensing Activities of Major Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Producers
- Selected Licensing Agreements for Metallocene Resin/Elastomer Catalyst Technology and Processing
Chapter 12 Appendix C: Selected Metallocene Resin/ Elastomer Product Trade Names
Chapter 13 Appendix D: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xzchv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article