Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference October 20th, 21st, 22nd

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Global Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:15 AM ET on Tuesday, October 20th.

"We are pleased to host the three-day Global Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference highlighting the breadth and diversity of today's leading resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the collaboration of our co-sponsor Amvest Capital and welcome the contributions of signature speakers: Giri Tenneti, Senior Manager, Issuer Services of the Australian Securities Exchange, Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member, Myrmikan Capital, LLC, Stephen A. Shipman, CFA, Arden Investment Advisors and Daniel Mamadou, Managing Director, Head of Technology Metals, Noble Group Holdings.

"We are thrilled to host the Global Metals and Mining Investor Conference with OTC Markets. There is no better time than now to learn and invest in the future of Materials. The valuable information presented by our roster of companies is the best path to discover opportunities," says Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Managing Partner at Amvest Capital Inc.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

