Global Metalworking Fluids Industry
Global Metalworking Fluids Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metalworking Fluids estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Removal Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forming Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Metalworking Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Protection Fluids Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Protection Fluids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BP PLC
- Chevron Corporation
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Fuchs Petrolub SE
- Houghton International, Inc.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Lukoil Oil Company
- Sinopec Corp.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Total SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metalworking Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metalworking Fluids Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Metalworking Fluids Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Metalworking Fluids Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Removal Fluids (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Removal Fluids (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Removal Fluids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Forming Fluids (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Forming Fluids (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Forming Fluids (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Protection Fluids (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Protection Fluids (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Protection Fluids (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Treating Fluids (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Treating Fluids (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Treating Fluids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Transport Equipment (End-Use Application) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Transport Equipment (End-Use Application) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Transport Equipment (End-Use Application) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Machinery (End-Use Application) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Machinery (End-Use Application) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Machinery (End-Use Application) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Application) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Application) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Metal Fabrication (End-Use Application) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Primary Ferrous (End-Use Application) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Primary Ferrous (End-Use Application) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Primary Ferrous (End-Use Application) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Primary Non-Ferrous (End-Use Application) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Primary Non-Ferrous (End-Use Application) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 30: Primary Non-Ferrous (End-Use Application) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metalworking Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United States by
End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Metalworking Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review
by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Metalworking Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Metalworking Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Metalworking Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Metalworking Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Metalworking Fluids Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Metalworking Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Metalworking Fluids Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metalworking Fluids Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Metalworking Fluids Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Metalworking Fluids Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Metalworking Fluids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Metalworking Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Metalworking Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million
by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Metalworking Fluids Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Metalworking Fluids Market in France by End-Use
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Metalworking Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Metalworking Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Metalworking Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Metalworking Fluids Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Metalworking Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Metalworking Fluids Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Metalworking Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review by
End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Metalworking Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Metalworking Fluids Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Metalworking Fluids Market in Russia by End-Use
Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Metalworking Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Metalworking Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Metalworking Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by
End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Metalworking Fluids Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Metalworking Fluids Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Metalworking Fluids Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Indian Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Review by
End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Metalworking Fluids Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Metalworking Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Metalworking Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Metalworking Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Metalworking Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metalworking Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metalworking Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metalworking Fluids Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Metalworking Fluids Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Metalworking Fluids Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Metalworking Fluids Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Metalworking Fluids Market in Argentina in US$
Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Metalworking Fluids Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Metalworking Fluids Market in Brazil by End-Use
Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Metalworking Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Metalworking Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Metalworking Fluids Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Metalworking Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Metalworking Fluids Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America
by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Metalworking Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Metalworking Fluids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Metalworking Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: The Middle East Metalworking Fluids Historic Market
by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Metalworking Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Metalworking Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Metalworking Fluids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Metalworking Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Metalworking Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Metalworking Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Metalworking Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million
by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Metalworking Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Metalworking Fluids Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Metalworking Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Metalworking Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Metalworking Fluids Market by End-Use
Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Metalworking Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Metalworking Fluids Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Metalworking Fluids Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Metalworking Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application:
2012-2019
Table 204: Metalworking Fluids Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Metalworking Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Metalworking Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Metalworking Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application:
2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Metalworking Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Metalworking Fluids Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Metalworking Fluids Market in Africa by End-Use
Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Metalworking Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
