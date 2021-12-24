Global Metamaterials and Metasurfaces Market Revenue Estimates to 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Metamaterials and Metasurfaces to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metamaterials applications will represent a multi-billion market within the next decade with product advances in radar and lidar for autonomous vehicles, telecommunications antenna, 6G networks, coatings, vibration damping, wireless charging, noise prevention and more.

Metamaterials are artificially engineered structures with exceptional material properties (acoustic, electrical, magnetic, optical, etc.). They comprise arrays of resonators that manipulate electromagnetic waves or sound in ways not normally found in nature.

Possessing customized dielectric properties and tunable responses they allow for excellent flexibility in a range of applications, their use enabling the manipulation of fields and waves at a subwavelength scale.

Initial R&D in metamaterials has focused on cloaking and light manipulation, but the last few years has seen applications development in:

Telecommunications

Acoustics

Sensors

Radar imaging

Optics (terahertz and infrared

Coatings & films

Lidar systems for self-driving cars

Medical imaging

They are key materials for improving the performance and coverage of high-speed, 5G and future 6G networks. Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) based on metamaterials for coating objects in the environment, such as walls, ceilings, mirrors and appliances, will operate as reconfigurable reflectors or transceivers for massive access when equipped with active radio-frequency (RF) elements.

The reconfigurable surfaces would be able to provide more capacity to a user then they need it, with controlled energy consumption and circumscribed EMF to avoid interference from unconnected devices and to minimize their impact on the people around them.

The report contents include:

Description of the global metamaterials and metasurfaces market in 2020.

Global revenue estimates to 2031 by markets.

Stage of commercialization for metamaterials applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Metamaterials and metasurfaces roadmap.

Competitive landscape.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for metamaterials in sound insulation, vibration damping, antennas, thermal management, wireless charging, transport communications, radar, sensors, autonomous vehicles, anti-reflective plastics, security screening, EMI, anti-reflection coatings, solar coatings, displays, soft materials and medical imaging.

In-depth profiles of 38 companies, including products, investments, partnerships and commercial activities. Companies profiled include Anywaves, Echodyne, Inc., Evolv Technologies, Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc, Kymeta Corporation, Lumotive, Phononic Vibes srl, Metamaterial, Inc. and Metawave Corporation.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Revenues and activities by region.

Markets targeted, by product developers and end users.



Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Historical metamaterials market

Recent growth

Global market revenues, current and forecast

Regional analysis

Market opportunity assessment

Investment funding in metamaterials

Market and technology challenges

Industry developments 2020-2021

Metamaterials Overview

What are metamaterials?

Types of metamaterials

Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

Markets and Applications for Metamaterials



Company Profiles

Acoustic Metamaterials Group Ltd.

Alphacore, Inc.

Anywaves

BlueHalo LLC

Droneshield Limited

Echodyne, Inc.

Emrod

Evolv Technologies, Inc.

EM Infinity

Filled Void Materials (FVMat) LTD

Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc.

Imuzak Co., Ltd.

Kymeta Corporation

Lumotive

Magment AG

Metaboards Limited

Metalenz, Inc.

Metamagnetics, Inc.

META

MetaSeismic

MetaShield LLC

Metasonixx

Metawave Corporation

Multiwave Imaging

Nanohmics Inc.

Neurophos LLC

NIL Technology

NKT Photonics A/S

PARC

Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC

Phononic Vibes srl

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.

Pivotal Commware, INc.

Plasmonics, Inc.

Protemics GmbH

Radi-Cool, Inc.

Sonobex Ltd.

Specom Oy

Teraview Limited

Vadient Optics

Main Metamaterials Research Centres and Groups





