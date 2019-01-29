Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market - Focus on Drugs, Competitive Landscape, and Country - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $98.24 billion by 2025



The healthcare industry is a multi-billion dollars market consisting of various verticals aimed at improving patient lives.With increase in research and developmental activities, technological advancements are being made to make patient services convenient and affordable.



Cancer represents one of the major concern of the global healthcare industry, as it is the second leading cause of death all around the world (according to WHO).Cancer statistics has a major impact on society across the world and accounts for almost 70% of death in low- and middle- income countries.



As per GLOBOCAN data, there were almost 14 million cancer cases globally in 2012, which claimed almost 8 million patient lives.As a result, enormous scientific innovation is taking place in the field of oncology for the development of novel oncology medicines that are significantly propelling the growth of metastatic cancer treatment market.



Metastatic cancer, represents the advanced form of cancer, which occurs when the cancer cells starts spreading from the primary site of origin to different parts of the body. Treatment of metastatic cancer is often not curable and is mainly focussed on providing palliative care. Several companies are investing into oncology market and are making strenuous effort for the delivery of cost-effective cancer treatment drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy. Patients all over the world are looking forward for advanced cancer therapy drugs to arrest their condition, which is turn is increasing the adoption rate of the metastatic cancer treatment drugs.



The metastatic cancer treatment market consists of products, such as generic medicines and branded medicines, used in the treatment of metastatic cancer.The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, key strategies, and developments taking place in this market.



Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.The market has been classified based on different therapeutic indications, such as breast cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others.



Geographically, the market can be segmented into five distinct regions including, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global metastatic cancer treatment market in terms of various factors influencing it such as key market trends, competitive and regulatory aspects of the market, scientific innovations into oncology fields, etc.The scope of the report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with metastatic cancer treatment market, which involves drugs used in different therapeutic applications of cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy, among others.



The global metastatic cancer treatment market is segmented into three different parts: 'by products', 'by therapeutic indication', and 'by region'.The report offers the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering questions related to various aspects of the global market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global metastatic cancer treatment market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



Opportunity matrix and detailed product mapping have been included in the report. The market by region has been further sub-segmented in various countries, and in each sub-segment the key market trends, list of the key players, and recent developments, have been discussed.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global metastatic cancer treatment market in 2017 and what will be its value in 2026?

• How will each segment of the global metastatic cancer treatment market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• What are the major Regulatory Authorities/ Associations/ Consortiums affecting the metastatic cancer treatment market and what are the main designations facilitating development and approval of cancer drugs?

• Which are the companies holding patent rights for the metastatic cancer treatment drugs and what patent landscape exist in the market?

• Which product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

• How has the market been segmented based on therapeutic indication? Which therapeutic indication segment has the largest share, and fastest growth rate in the global metastatic cancer treatment market?

• Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of the metastatic cancer treatment drugs during the forecast period and which will have the highest CAGR?

• What are major companies developing metastatic cancer treatment drugs targeted for different therapeutic indication and what were sales of drugs for the past three years (2015-2017)?

• What are the drugs under developmental stages and the companies conducting their clinical study?



The key players that have been contributing significantly include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.



Executive Summary

Cancer represents a major area of concern for the healthcare industry.It is one of the leading causes of deaths all around the world.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer claimed 8.8 million lives in 2015 and accounted for almost 1 in 6 global deaths. In low- and middle- income countries about 70% of deaths are caused due to cancer, depicting a significant burden on the global healthcare and economy. The total annual economic cost of cancer treatment was estimated approximately $1.16 trillion in 2010.



Metastatic cancer, also termed as stage IV (four) cancer, is the advanced form of cancer which spreads from its original tumor location to new sites of the body.Treatment of metastatic cancer is more complicated than early-staged cancer.



Metastatic cancer is curable under certain situations, although most of the treatments are focused on providing palliative care.With increase in the prevalence of disease and increase in life expectancy, there is also a rise in the R&D expenditure in the field of oncology.



Additionally, several biopharmaceutical companies are trying to enter the market and are investing into oncology field to meet the increasing treatment needs of the metastatic cancer patients.Such companies continue to endeavour for cost-effective oncology medicines with high productivity.



Further, with the advent of precision medicine in the healthcare industry, there is an opportunity for the development of personalized cancer treatment drugs.



The global metastatic cancer treatment market was valued $54.11 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $98.24 billion by 2025. Rising prevalence of cancer disease around the world and high unmet medical needs of patients suffering from metastatic cancer are the drivers stimulating the growth of the metastatic cancer treatment market. In addition, increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars and ascending approvals from regulatory bodies, are contributing to the rising use of biologics for the treatment of metastatic cancer.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global metastatic cancer treatment market in terms of various factors influencing it such as key market trends, competitive and regulatory aspects of the market, scientific innovations into oncology fields, etc.The scope of the report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with metastatic cancer treatment market, which involves drugs used in different therapeutic applications for cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy, among others.



The global metastatic cancer treatment market is segmented into three different parts: 'by products', 'by therapeutic indication', and 'by region'.The global market value for metastatic cancer was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another.



These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease the market estimation.



Based on products, the market can be sub-segmented into branded medicines and generic medicines.The market for branded medicines, in terms of revenue, far exceeds the market of generic medicines.



The growth of the branded medicine market is accredited to the rising demand for advanced oncology medicines along with increase in the research and development facilities globally.However, generic medicine market exhibits much higher growth rate due to the patent expiry of branded drugs and availability of cancer treatment drugs at an affordable price.



The presence of the same active substance in generic drugs, which are as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts is the major advantage of generic medicines.



Based on therapeutic indication, the market can be classified into six major cancer types, which include breast cancer, melanoma, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and others. Among the different types of cancers, breast cancer is the leading contributor of metastatic cancer treatment market, while the highest CAGR is registered by melanoma during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.



Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into five distinct regions including, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.North America, followed by Europe, is the leading contributor of the market.



Within North America, the U.S. contributed for almost 95% of the total share, and the rest was occupied by Canada in 2017. Within Europe, Germany dominated the market in 2017. However, the market for Asia-pacific region is expected to demonstrate high growth rate, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, as compared to other regions, and the region holds a strong potential for market expansion in the future.



The metastatic cancer treatment market has a promising potential for growth in the coming years.The report provides an in-depth SWOT analysis of different key players of the market, supported by extensive financial summary of each company.



The key players of the market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Clovis Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of the World



