Global Metaverse Market Research Report 2022-2027 with Company Analysis of 50+ Metaverse Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse Market by Technologies, Platforms, Solutions and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the market opportunity for Metaverse vendors and ancillary services providers including infrastructure, devices, software, and supporting services. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Metaverse market and related segments from 2022 to 2027.

The Metaverse will represent an interchange between the physical and virtual worlds to create an entire new universe in which digital consumers and businesses will engage in communications, applications, content, and commerce.

Accordingly, many companies have already committed billions of dollars to the Metaverse. Even governmental organizations are getting involved as evidenced by some countries thinking about opening ambassador relations within the Metaverse. In general, the dominant trend is for cyber-to-physical interchange as a means of enriching society and providing the next boom to the digital economy.

More than a consumer virtual reality solution, Metaverse will transform a substantial number of functional elements within enterprise and industrial segments including sales, marketing, and business operations.

It will affect virtually every industry vertical in many ways including enhancing social media experience, improvising business communication and optimizing overall productivity, creating immersive experience across sales and marketing, revolutionizing online education, creating futuristic blockchain applications, and ultimately becoming the future of the Internet.

Select Report Findings:

Metaverse digital asset marketplaces will be a $224.9 billion opportunity by 2027

opportunity by 2027 Blockchain solutions in support of the Metaverse will reach $148.6 billion by 2027

by 2027 Virtual reality in the Metaverse will represent a $226.3 billion opportunity by 2027

opportunity by 2027 User-generated content and social media within the Metaverse will reach $82.9 billion by 2027

by 2027 Financial services in support of various forms of Metaverse commerce will reach nearly $50 billion by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Metaverse Defined

2.1.1 Conceptual Framework: Product/Service/Place/Moment

2.1.2 Technology Pillars/Layers

2.1.3 Key Features

2.2 Metaverse Building Blocks

2.2.1 Building Block 1: Infrastructure

2.2.2 Building Block 2: Virtualization Engine

2.2.3 Building Block 3: Interface and Access

2.2.4 Building Block 4: User Experience and Use Cases

2.2.5 Building Block 5: Tools and Standards

2.3 Metaverse Types

2.3.1 Augmented Reality

2.3.2 Virtual Reality

2.3.3 Lifelogging

2.3.4 Mirrored Worlds

2.4 Metaverse Development Timeline

2.4.1 Today: Virtual Reality as a Digital Escape

2.4.2 Near Term: AR to Enhance Human Experience

2.4.3 Longer Term: BCI as Final Platform

2.5 Metaverse Rational for Business

2.6 Web 3 and the Metaverse

2.7 Market Dynamic Analysis

2.7.1 Growth Driver Analysis

2.7.2 Market Challenge Analysis

2.7.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 Pandemic a Market Driver for the Metaverse

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1 Hardware and Equipment Providers

2.9.2 Infrastructure Solution Providers

2.9.3 Software Solution Providers

2.9.4 Platform Providers

2.9.5 Content Providers

2.9.6 AI Companies

2.9.7 Enabling Technology Providers

2.10 Industry Development

2.10.1 Deal, Acquisition, Investment, and Alliance Analysis

2.10.2 Technology Collaboration Analysis

3.0 Metaverse Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Metaverse Technology Analysis

3.1.1 Blockchain

3.1.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality

3.1.3 Mixed Reality

3.1.4 Brain-Computer Interfaces

3.2 Enabling Technology Analysis

3.2.1 NFTs

3.2.2 Artificial Intelligence

3.2.3 Internet and 5G Network

3.2.4 3D Modelling

3.2.5 Edge Computing

3.2.6 Digital Twin Technology and Solutions

3.2.7 Cryptocurrency

3.3 Metaverse Hardware/Device Analysis

3.3.1 Displays

3.3.2 Extended Reality Hardware

3.3.2.1 Haptic Sensors and Devices

3.3.2.2 Omni Treadmills

3.3.2.3 Smart Glasses

3.3.3 AR/VR Headsets

3.4 Metaverse Software: Asset Creation Tool vs. Programming Engines

3.5 Metaverse Platform Analysis

3.5.1 Desktop Platform

3.5.2 Mobile Platform

3.5.3 Console Platform

3.5.4 Headsets/Wearables Platform

3.6 Metaverse Sales Channel: Direct vs. Distribution

3.7 Metaverse Application Analysis

3.7.1 Financial Institutes

3.7.2 Retail and Fashion

3.7.3 Media and Entertainment

3.7.4 Real Estate

3.7.5 Education

3.7.6 Aerospace

3.7.7 Automotive

3.7.8 Healthcare

3.7.9 Manufacturing

3.7.10 Military

3.8 Metaverse Ecosystem

4.0 Metaverse Company Analysis

4.1 Meta Platforms Inc.

4.2 Apple Inc.

4.3 Google

4.4 Tencent Holdings

4.5 ByteDance Ltd.

4.6 NetEase Inc.

4.7 Nvidia Corporation

4.8 Unity Technologies Inc.

4.9 Lilith Games

4.10 Nextech AR Solution Corp.

4.11 Active Theory

4.12 Decentraland

4.13 Microsoft Corporation

4.14 Globant

4.15 Alibaba Cloud

4.16 Magic Leap Inc.

4.17 Queppelin

4.18 HoYoverse (miHoYo)

4.19 ZQGame

4.20 Sony Corporation

4.21 GoMeta

4.22 Niantic

4.23 Valve

4.24 Baidu

4.25 Somnium Space

4.26 Binance

4.27 Walmart

4.28 Nike Inc

4.29 Gap Inc

4.30 Verizon

4.31 Hulu LLC

4.32 Netflix

4.33 Adidas

4.34 Atari Inc.

4.35 HyperVerse

4.36 Nakamoto Games

4.37 The Sandbox

4.38 Roblox Corporation

4.39 Epic Games Inc.

4.40 Bloktopia

4.41 Cryptovoxels

4.42 Metahero

4.43 Star Atlas

4.44 Bolly Heroes

4.45 OneRare

4.46 LOKA

4.47 Cope Studio

4.48 Zippy

4.49 NextMeet

4.50 ZQGame

4.51 Larva Labs (Yuga Labs)

4.52 Sky Mavis

4.53 Sorare

4.54 Rarible

4.55 LeewayHertz

5.0 Metaverse Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global Metaverse Revenue

5.1.1 Global Metaverse Market by Type

5.1.1.1 Global Metaverse Market by Hardware Type

5.1.1.1.1 Global Metaverse Market by XR Hardware Type

5.1.1.2 Global Metaverse Market by Software Type

5.1.1.3 Global Metaverse Market by Service Type

5.1.1.3.1 Global Metaverse Market by Professional Service Type

5.1.2 Global Metaverse Market by Platform Type

5.1.3 Global Metaverse Market by Technology Type

5.1.4 Global Metaverse Market by Solution Type

5.1.5 Global Metaverse Market by Application Type

5.1.6 Global Metaverse Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.7 Global Metaverse Market by Sales Channel

5.1.8 Global Metaverse NFT Market

5.1.9 Metaverse Market by Region

5.2 Global Metaverse Users

5.2.1 Global Metaverse User by Platform

5.2.2 Global Metaverse User by Application

5.2.3 Global Metaverse User by Industry Vertical

5.2.4 Global Metaverse NFT User

5.2.5 Global Metaverse User by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

