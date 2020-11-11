Global Metering Pump Market Report 2020: Growing Demand for Potable Water Across the Globe is Impacting Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metering Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metering pump market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019



A metering pump, or chemical dosing pump, refers to an industrial equipment that is designed for moving fluids to other streams or vessels at a highly precise flow rate and discharge pressure.



Some of the most common types of metering pumps include fixed displacement metering pumps, which can adjust the flow rate based on the speed of the motor, and variable displacement metering pumps, which can alter the flow to move a consistent amount of fluid irrespective of the speed of the motor. These pumps find extensive applications across various industries, including chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, food and beverage, paper & pulp, agriculture, and mining.



Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing requirement for wastewater treatment from refining and pharmaceutical industries, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing demand for potable water across the globe is impacting the demand for metering pumps positively.



Furthermore, widespread product adoption in the chemical processing industry for injecting acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohol and sensitive fluids is also augmenting the market growth. Product innovations and various advancements in the microprocessor and display technologies, coupled with the integration of smartphone compatible systems with digital pumping solutions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies and increasing oil and gas exploratory activities across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global metering pump market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



