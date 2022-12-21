Global Metering Pumps Market Report 2022: Growing Preference of End-users for Digital Pumping Solutions and Advanced Pumps Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metering Pumps Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston/Plunger), End-use Industry (Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Automotive), Pump Drive (Motor, Solenoid, Pneumatic) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metering Pumps Market size is estimated to be USD 6.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%. These pumps are positive displacement pumps that are used to move a particular volume of fluid from over a specific pressure, within a range of discharge pressure. The steady growth in end-use industries such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, automotive, and food & beverages are driving the demand for metering pumps in the forecast period.



By Type, the Diaphragm pumps segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Diaphragm pumps are estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Diaphragm pumps provide more efficiency in operations along with better safety and precision. Owing to increasing R&D activities and increasing demand from pharmaceutical & medical industries the demand for diaphragm pumps is estimated to increase in the forecast period.

By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical Industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for metering pumps market. The pharmaceutical industry is growing owing to rising disease prevalence, increasing patient pool, growing health awareness, technological developments, and increasing healthcare spending, with increasing production of medicines which, in turn, increases the demand for metering pumps in the industry. Metering pumps are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry, to provide precision pumping and dispensing solutions.

By Pump Drive, Motor-driven accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Motor-driven pumps are the fastest growing pump drive market segment owing to the increase in the demand for motor-driven metering pumps in several end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the metering pumps market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for regenerated cellulose during the forecast period. Metering pump markets are estimated to register significant growth in India, China, and Japan, due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas refineries, increasing chemical production, and growing investments in desalination plants. Additionally, rising investment in the development of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries will drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Capacity Additions

Increase in Production Capacity of Pharmaceuticals in Asia-Pacific Along with the Spread of COVID-19

Suitability, High Efficiency, and High Performance of Diaphragm Pumps

Restraints

Economic Slowdown, Declining Oil Prices, and Impact of COVID-19 on Industry

Fluctuations in Raw Material Price

Opportunities

Increasing Capacity Expansions and Joint Venture Activities by End-users in High-Growth Markets

Growing Preference of End-users for Digital Pumping Solutions and Advanced Pumps

Challenges

Growing Customization Demands from End-use Industries

Low Scope of Product Differentiation

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Diaphragm Pumps

Safe, Precise, and Efficient Operations

Piston/Plunger Pumps

Highly Efficient and Low Maintenance Characteristics

Others

By Pump Drive

Motor-Driven Metering Pumps

Robust and Reliable, with Low Supervision Requirements

Solenoid-Driven Metering Pumps

Highly Efficient, with Low Maintenance Requirements

Pneumatic-Driven Metering Pumps

Compact and Reliable

Others

By End-use Industry

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Automotive

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Metering Pumps Market, by Type

7 Metering Pumps Market, by Pump Drive

8 Metering Pumps Market, by End-use Industry

9 Metering Pumps Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned





Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Blue-White Industries Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Enelsa Endustriyel Elektronik

Etatron D. S.

Graco, Inc.

Grundfos A/S

Idex Corporation

Ingersoll Rand , Inc.

, Inc. Initiative Engineering

Integra

Lewa Group

Minimax Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Prominent GmbH

Seko S.P.A.

Shree Rajeshwari Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd.

Spx Flow, Inc.

Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Tapflo Group

Verder Group

Wanner Engineering Inc.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Wmftg)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x584f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets