Global Methanol Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 - Focus on Formaldehyde, Dimethyl Ether, Gasoline, Chloromethane, MTBE/TAME, & Acetic Acid

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market was worth US$ 24.7 Billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during 2011-2018.

Earlier produced by the destructive distillation of wood, methanol is now prepared by directly combining carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. It not only has a low rate of evaporation and radiant heat energy but is also miscible in different solvents like water, alcohol, ether and ketones. On account of these properties, it is widely used as a general solvent and to produce resins, pharmaceuticals and perfumes.

Market Drivers:

Since methanol is readily available and extremely efficient, it is extensively used in the automotive industry as a transportation fuel and antifreeze agent for automobile radiators. In addition to this, it is employed in the manufacturing of Dimethyl ether (DME) and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), which are safer alternatives to traditional gasoline. It also forms an essential component of biodiesel and is used in internal combustion engines.

Apart from this, the alcohol also finds numerous applications in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl acetate. These chemicals are further used in the production of adhesives, paints, plywood, solvents, foams, plastics and explosives. Furthermore, since methanol biodegrades easily and is eco-friendly in nature, it is preferred over counterparts like crude oil, gasoline and diesel.

According to estimates, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 48.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Methanol Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 SWOT Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Margin Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Trade Data

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Asia Pacific (Excluding China)

6.3 Europe

6.4 North America

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Formaldehyde

7.2 Dimethyl Ether

7.3 Gasoline

7.4 Chloromethane

7.5 MTBE/TAME

7.6 Acetic Acid

7.7 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles



9 Methanol Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirements

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 Methanol: Feedstock Analysis

10.1 Coal

10.2 Natural Gas



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9u9ze

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

