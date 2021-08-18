Global Methanol Markets, 2021-2030 - Growing Awareness Amongst End Users for Methanol-based Fuel is Expected to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market garnered a revenue of around USD 29000 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach over USD 55100 Million by the end of 2030 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

The different end-use industries in which methanol is used are paints & coatings, automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, and others.

Factors such as the rise in demand for methanol from the end user industries, followed by the growing awareness amongst the end users for the benefits associated with the use of methanol-based fuel, are expected to drive the market growth.

Further, factors such as the growing adoption of biodiesel as an alternative means of vehicle fuel, followed by increasing use of methanol for various end user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others, are also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

The market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by feedstock, derivatives, application, end use industry, and by region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into transportation fuel, cooking fuel, wastewater treatment, chemical additive, and others, out of which, the transportation fuel segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of close to USD 21800 Million by the end of 2030, up from around USD 11200 Million in 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market revenue of about USD 42000 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 21300 Million in 2020.

Some of the leading players in the global methanol market are

Celanese Corporation

SABIC

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Mitsui & Co.Ltd.

BASF SE

Atlantic Methanol

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Methanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Trends



4. Industry Analysis

4.1. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.2. Industry Risk Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

4.5. EXIM Analysis



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Share Analysis

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Comparative Analysis

5.4. Company Profiles

5.4.1. Celanese Corporation

5.4.2. SABIC

5.4.3. Zagros Petrochemical Company

5.4.4. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

5.4.5. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

5.4.6. BASF SE

5.4.7. Atlantic Methanol

5.4.8. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

5.4.9. Methanex Corporation

5.4.10. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.



6. Global Methanol Market

6.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2020-2030)

6.2. Market segmentation by:

6.2.1. Feedstock

6.2.1.1. Coal, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.1.2. Natural Gas, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.1.3. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.1.4. Derivative

6.2.2. Formaldehyde, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.1. Acetic acid, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.2. Methyl tert-butyl Ether (MTBE), 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.3. Methanol to Olefins (MTO), 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.4. Gasoline, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.5. Dimethyl Ether (DME), 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.2.6. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.3. Application

6.2.3.1. Transportation Fuel, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.3.2. Cooking Fuel, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.3.3. Wastewater Treatment, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.3.4. Chemical Additive, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.3.5. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4. End-use Industry

6.2.4.1. Paint & Coating, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.2. Automotive, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.3. Construction, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.4. Pharmaceutical, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.5. Electronics,2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.6. Agriculture, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.4.7. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million & Kilotons)

6.2.5. Region



7. North America Methanol Market



8. Europe Methanol Market



9. Asia Pacific Methanol Market



10. Latin America Methanol Market



11. Middle East & Africa Methanol Market

