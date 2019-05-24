Global Methoxyacetyl Chloride (CAS 38870-89-2) Market Report 2019: Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Market Prices & End-Use Sectors
May 24, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methoxyacetyl chloride (CAS 38870-89-2) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Methoxyacetyl chloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The Methoxyacetyl chloride global market Report 2019 key points:
- Methoxyacetyl chloride description, its application areas and related patterns
- Methoxyacetyl chloride market situation
- Methoxyacetyl chloride manufacturers and distributors
- Methoxyacetyl chloride prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Methoxyacetyl chloride end-uses breakdown
- Methoxyacetyl chloride downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE APPLICATION
3. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE PATENTS
5. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Methoxyacetyl chloride market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Methoxyacetyl chloride
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.3. Suppliers of Methoxyacetyl chloride
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.4. Product market forecast
6. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. METHOXYACETYL CHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdygzf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
