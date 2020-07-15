Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment Corners a 15.2% Share in 2020

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$891.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

LG MMA Corp.

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Lucite International Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Thai MMA Co., Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw

Material

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Sizing the Market

Fast Facts

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope

Global Competitor Market Shares

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing

Application of MMA

Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA

Market

Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding

Compound Fuels Growth

Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative

Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop

Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green

PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market

Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices

Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions

Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand

Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA

Demand

Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry

Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve

Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement

Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective

Options for Building Construction

Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV

Curable PUA Blends

Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute

WJ?s MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement

Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Methyl

Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 41: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 37

