Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Industry
Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market to Reach US$9.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Building & Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Automotive Segment Corners a 15.2% Share in 2020
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$891.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corp.
- Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- LG MMA Corp.
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Lucite International Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc
- Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thai MMA Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw
Material
Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Sizing the Market
Fast Facts
MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up
New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope
Global Competitor Market Shares
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing
Application of MMA
Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA
Market
Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding
Compound Fuels Growth
Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative
Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop
Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector
PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green
PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market
Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices
Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions
Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand
Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand
Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA
Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA
Demand
Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry
Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve
Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement
Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective
Options for Building Construction
Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV
Curable PUA Blends
Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute
WJ?s MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement
Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
