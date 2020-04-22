Global Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) market worldwide is projected to grow by 5.5 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 24.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993522/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 288.6 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 254.8 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) will reach a market size of 1.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 926.2 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)
- Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)
- Eni S.p.A.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd.
- PetroChina Company Limited
- Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.
- SIBUR
- TPC Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993522/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
MTBE - A Popular Octane Booster
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Recent Past and Current Scenario
Unique End-Use Applications Drive Demand
Global Fuel Ethers Market - An Insight
ETBE Challenges Growth of MTBE
MTBE to Stay Competitive in Developing Regions
Focus Grows on MTBE Production in Other Regions
Gasoline Oxygenates: The Changing Scenario
Bio-MTBE - An Emerging Niche
New Role of MTBE as an Extractant
Impact of Methanol Consumption on MTBE Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) (China)
Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) (UAE)
Eni S.p.A. (Italy)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Huntsman Corporation (USA)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)
Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China)
PetroChina Company Limited (China)
Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited (Qatar)
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)
Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
SIBUR (Russia)
TPC Group (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic
Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period
2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic Market
Analysis in China in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Demand
Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic Market
Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether
(MTBE): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Metric Tons for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons for
the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 24: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in Rest of
Europe in Thousand Metric Tons: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE) Historic
Market Review in Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993522/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article