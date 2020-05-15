Global Metro Rail Projects Report and Database (2020-2035): Tracks 480+ New and Upcoming Metrorail Projects in 56 Countries Across the World

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Metro Rail Projects Report and Database 2020-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product will track over 480 new and upcoming metrorail projects in 56 countries across the world.

These 480 projects will involve the development of metro rail systems spanning over 8,700 km and covering around 5,000 stations at an estimated investment of more than USD975 billion and present significant opportunities for contractors, developers, financiers, rolling stock providers, fare system technology providers and signalling system providers.

The report includes 2 sections:

A PPT (converted to PDF document) providing an analysis of the opportunities in terms of geographic region, development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction) and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).

An MS Excel database organised into five regions: North America , Latin America , Asia , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa . It provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, with separate Excel workbooks for each of the five geographic regions.

Each project profile in the MS Excel database provides information on:

Developer/operator

Expected ridership

Network length

No of stations

Route

Project type

Planned service frequency

Planned fare system

Expected opening

Planned rolling stock

Capital cost

Track and power

Sources of funds

Planned signalling technology

Key contractors Key contact person for the project

Connections with other public transport modes

Additional information

Key benefits to the buyers:

Get the latest region-wise expected investment in metro rail projects by 2025, 2030 and 2035

Focus on key high investment projects across regions

Explore opportunities for construction, consulting, and supply of rolling stock, fare systems, signalling system, etc. available in the database as part of 480 upcoming metro rail projects

Receive comprehensive analysis of projects by type (expansion, modernisation upcoming), status (feasibility stage, planning stage, tendering stage, under construction), and expected completion (2025, 2030 and 2035)

Learn about planned investment and component requirements (fare system, rolling stock, signalling and communications technology)

Get the market outlook for metro rail and station development and the forecast of expected demand for rolling stock, signalling and fare system

The report will be useful to organisations interested in the metro rail sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered



Part 1: Analysis of Global Metro Rail Projects

Part 1 of the report will provide an analysis of the opportunities in terms of geographic region, cost, development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction) and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).

1.1 Overview

1.2 Analysis of projects by region

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Projects in North America

1.2.3 Projects in Latin America

1.2.4 Projects in Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Projects in Europe

1.2.6 Projects in Middle East and Africa

1.3 Analysis of projects by status

1.3.1 Introduction

1.3.2 Projects under planning

1.3.3 Projects under construction

1.3.4 Projects under procurement

1.3.5 Modernisation projects underway

1.4 Analysis of fare system, rolling stock and technology

1.4.1 Analysis of fare systems

1.4.2 Analysis of rolling stock

1.4.3 Analysis of signaling and communications technology

1.5 Analysis of projects by alignment

1.5.1 Elevated rail projects

1.5.2 Underground rail projects

1.5.3 At-grade rail projects

1.6 Analysis of projects by expected completion

1.6.1 Introduction

1.6.2 Projects expected to be completed by 2020

1.6.3 Projects expected to be completed between 2020 and 2030

1.6.4 Projects expected to be completed beyond 2030

1.7 Analysis of projects by cost

1.7.1 Introduction

1.7.2 Projects with costs less than USD 500 million

1.7.3 Projects with costs between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion

1.7.4 Projects with costs between USD 1 billion and USD 2 billion

1.7.5 Projects with costs over USD 2 billion

1.8 Analysis of projects by type of developer

1.8.1 Projects being developed by private developers, PPPs

1.8.2 Projects being developed by government

1.8.3 Analysis of projects by type of funding

1.8.4 Recent developments

1.9 Expected or planned investment in urban rail projects

1.9.1 Summary

1.9.2 Expected investment in new build projects

1.9.3 Expected investment in network expansion and modernisation

1.9.4 Expected investment in rolling stock

1.9.5 Expected investment in signalling systems

1.9.6 Expected investment in fare systems

1.10 Emerging opportunities and prospects

1.10.1 Opportunities for EPC contractors

1.10.2 Opportunities for private operators

1.10.3 Opportunities for rolling stock suppliers

1.10.4 Opportunities for railway system suppliers (signalling, fare system, etc)

1.10.5 Opportunities for consultants

1.11 Key high investment projects

1.12 Recent developments and trends

1.13 Risks and challenges

Part 2: Project Profiles (Excel Database)

Each project profile will include information on developer/operator, network length, connections with other public transport modes, route, number of stations, expected ridership, project type, planned service frequency, expected opening, planned fare system, capital cost, planned rolling stock, sources of funds, track and power, key contractors, planned signalling technology, key contact person for the project and additional information.

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Canada

2.1.2 United States



2.2 Latin America

2.2.1 Argentina

2.2.2 Brazil

2.2.3 Chile

2.2.4 Colombia

2.2.5 Ecuador

2.2.6 Mexico

2.2.7 Peru

2.2.8 Republic of Panama



2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Australia

2.3.2 Azerbaijan

2.3.3 Bangladesh

2.3.4 China

2.3.5 India

2.3.6 Indonesia

2.3.7 Japan

2.3.8 Malaysia

2.3.9 New Zealand

2.3.10 Pakistan

2.3.11 Philippines

2.3.12 Singapore

2.3.13 South Korea

2.3.14 Taiwan

2.3.15 Thailand

2.3.16 Uzbekistan

2.3.17 Vietnam

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Austria

2.4.2 Belgium

2.4.3 Czech Republic

2.4.4 Denmark

2.4.5 Finland

2.4.6 France

2.4.7 Germany

2.4.8 Greece

2.4.9 Hungary

2.4.10 Italy

2.4.11 Norway

2.4.12 Poland

2.4.13 Portugal

2.4.14 Romania

2.4.15 Russia

2.4.16 Spain

2.4.17 Sweden

2.4.18 Turkey

2.4.19 UK

2.4.20 Ukraine



2.5 Middle East and Africa

2.5.1 Cte d'Ivoire

2.5.2 Egypt

2.5.3 Iran

2.5.4 Israel

2.5.5 Kuwait

2.5.6 Qatar

2.5.7 Saudi Arabia

2.5.8 South Africa

2.5.9 United Arab Emirates

