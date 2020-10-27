Global Mice Model Market 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 on the $2.38 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mice Model Market Research Report by Type, by Technology, by Function, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mice Model Market is expected to grow from USD 1,546.85 Million in 2019 to USD 2,398.31 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.58%.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Mice Model Market including Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, Envigo Ltd, GenOway S.A., Harbour Antibodies Bv, Horizon Discovery Group plc, inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Janvier Labs, Ozgene Pty Ltd, PolyGene, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, TransGenic, Inc., and Vivo Bio Tech Ltd..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Mice Model Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.



The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Mice Model Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Mice Model Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Mice Model Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Mice Model Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Mice Model Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Mice Model Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Type Outlook

3.3. Service Outlook

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.5. Function Outlook

3.6. Application Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Mice Model Market, By Geography



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Ongoing innovations in mice models for immune diseases, cancer, and rare diseases

5.1.1.2. Growing consumption of personalized medicine driving the demand for humanized mice models

5.1.1.3. Increasing support in the form of grants & investments and growing pharmaceutical R&D activities

5.1.1.4. Focus of associations on the development of embryonic stem cells as well as knockout and mutant mice

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Increased benefits from cryopreservation

5.1.2.2. Regulations and laws considering the ethical use of animals research

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rise of CRISPR as a powerful tool in the field of biomedical research

5.1.3.2. Increasing demand for humanized mice models

5.1.3.3. Increasing monoclonal antibody production

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of alternative methods to animal testing

5.1.4.2. Improvements in zebrafish model development

5.1.4.3. Growing need for improved mice models



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

6.1.2. Threat of Substitutes

6.1.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

6.1.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.5. Industry Rivalry

6.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Client Customizations



7. Global Mice Model Market, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

7.3. Genetically Engineered Mice

7.4. Hybrid/Congenic Mice

7.5. Inbred Mice

7.6. Outbred Mice

7.7. Spontaneous Mutant Mice



8. Global Mice Model Market, By Service

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Breeding

8.3. Cryopreservation

8.4. Genetic Testing

8.5. Model In-Licensing

8.6. Quarantine

8.7. Rederivation



9. Global Mice Model Market, By Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Microinjection

9.3. Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

9.4. Nuclear Transfer

9.5. Biolistics

9.6. Crispr/Cas9

9.7. Genetically Modified Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer

9.8. Liposome-Mediated DNA and Electroporation of DNA

9.9. Talens and Zfns

9.10. Virus/Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer



10. Global Mice Model Market, By Function

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Bedding

10.3. Cages

10.4. Feed



11. Global Mice Model Market, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Cardiovascular Studies

11.3. Central Nervous System Studies

11.4. Diabetes Studies

11.5. Immunology and Inflammation Studies

11.6. Oncology Studies



12. Americas Mice Model Market



13. Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mice Model Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis

15.4. Competitive Scenario



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

16.2. Cyagen Biosciences

16.3. Envigo Ltd

16.4. GenOway S.A.

16.5. Harbour Antibodies Bv

16.6. Horizon Discovery Group plc

16.7. inGenious Targeting Laboratory

16.8. Janvier Labs

16.9. Ozgene Pty Ltd

16.10. PolyGene

16.11. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

16.12. The Jackson Laboratory

16.13. TransGenic, Inc.

16.14. Vivo Bio Tech Ltd.



