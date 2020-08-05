Global Micro-Irrigation Systems Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro-Irrigation System Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the micro-irrigation system market looks promising with opportunities in the orchard crops, vineyards, field crops, and plantation crops markets.



The global micro-irrigation system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are efficient usage of water resources in drought conditions, low-cost irrigation technique, higher yield requirement from limited area, and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production.



The study includes the microirrigation system market size and forecast for the global microirrigation system market through 2024, segmented by system type, application, user type, and region.



Some of the Microirrigation system companies profiled in this report include The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Valmont Industries, Hunter Industries, and Lindsay Corporation.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global microirrigation system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global microirrigation system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by system type, application, user type, and region

Global market size by various applications such as by system type, application, user type, and region Regional analysis: Global microirrigation system market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global microirrigation system market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for microirrigation system in the global microirrigation system market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for microirrigation system in the global microirrigation system market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for microirrigation system in the global microirrigation system market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for microirrigation system in the global microirrigation system market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global microirrigation system market by system type (microsprinkler and drip), application (orchard crops and vineyards, field crops, plantation crops, and others.), user type (farmers, industrial users, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? what are the drivers and challenges of the microirrigation system market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the microirrigation system market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in the microirrigation system market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the microirrigation systemmarket?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the microirrigation system market? which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in the microirrigation system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the microirrigation system market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the microirrigation system market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Microirrigation Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Microirrigation Market by System Type

3.3.1: Microsprinkler

3.3.2: Drip

3.4: Global Microirrigation Market by Application

3.4.1: Orchard crops and vineyards

3.4.2: Field Crops

3.4.3: Plantation Crops

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Microirrigation Market by User Type

3.5.1: Farmers (Small, Medium and Large)

3.5.2: Industrial Users

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Microirrigation Market by Region

4.2: North American Microirrigation Market

4.2.1: Market by System Type: Microsprinkler and Drip

4.2.2: Market by Application: Orchard Crops and Vineyards, Field Crops, Plantation Crops, and Others

4.2.3: Market by User Type: Farmer, Industrial Users, and Others

4.3: European Microirrigation Market

4.4: APAC Microirrigation Market

4.5: RoW Microirrigation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Microirrigation Market by System Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Microirrigation Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by User Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Microirrigation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Microirrigation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Microirrigation Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Microirrigation Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: The Toro Company

7.2: Jain Irrigation

7.3: Rain Bird Corporation

7.4: Netafim

7.5: Valmont Industries

7.6: Hunter Industries

7.7: Lindsay Corporation

