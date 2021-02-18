Global Micro Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2020-2025: Future of Micro Mobility - 5G and Autonomous Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Mobility Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Products, and Country-Wise Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Micro mobility is viewed as an innovative transportation strategy which has demonstrated a great potential for congestion mitigation. As per research studies, on an average, Americans have lost 99 hours a year due to traffic congestion, micro mobility startups are emerging as a potential alternative for overcoming the increasing need for reducing traffic congestion.

The global micro mobility market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the micro mobility market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global micro mobility market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.

The global micro mobility market, based on product type, has been segmented into e-scooters, dockless bike, and station-based bike. The e-scooter segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global micro mobility market.

The global micro mobility market, by application, has been segmented into private and commercial. The private segment dominated the global micro mobility market in 2019 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global micro mobility has been segmented into Asia-Pacific & Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, and Rest-of-the-World. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.



Competitive Landscape

The global micro mobility market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the micro mobility market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global micro mobility market size in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025?

What are the major consumer demands and expectations effectively fulfilled by micro mobility?

What is the potential impact of COVID-19 on the micro mobility market?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market for the period of 2019 to 2025?

What are the impacts of micro mobility service to global environmental issues?

What are the key developments and strategies of the companies in the market?

Which region is estimated to have the highest market potential in the period 2019-2025, and how is the market expected to grow in the same period in other regions?

Which are the key companies in the industry, and how are they expected to perform in the ecosystem?

What is the market forecast by application and product for the period 2019 to 2025?

What is the estimated market value by region during the period 2019-2025?

Key Companies Profiled

Lime, Bird Rides, Inc., Skip, Mobike, Spin, Uber Technologies, Inc., Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd., TIER Mobility, Ofo, Lyft, Inc., DiDiChuxing, Neuron Mobility, Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd., VOI, and Hellobike

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Key Trends in the Micro Mobility Market

1.1.2 Electric Micro Mobility Vs. Gasoline Ride Sharing

1.1.3 Role of Automotive OEMs in Micro Mobility Market

1.1.4 Supply Chain Network

1.2 Startup Landscape

1.2.1 Key Startups in Micro Mobility Market

1.2.2 Funding Analysis

1.2.3 Unicorn Startups

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Need for Decreasing Air Pollution and Transportation Costs

1.3.1.2 Need for Efficient Transportation System for Short Distances

1.3.1.3 Need for Reducing Traffic Congestion

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Asset Management Limitations

1.3.2.2 Weather and Infrastructure Challenges

1.3.2.3 Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure and Undefined Legal Responsibility in Developing Countries

1.3.2.4 Rise in Cyber Threat Due to Increase in Passenger and Vehicle Data Generation

1.3.3 Business and Corporate Strategies

1.3.4 Business Opportunities

1.3.4.1 Impact of IoT in Overcoming Challenges in Micro Mobility Industry

1.3.4.2 Future of Micro Mobility: 5G and Autonomous Technology

1.3.4.3 Transition From Vehicle Ownership to MaaS

2 Applications

2.1 Global Micro Mobility Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Private

2.1.2 Commercial

2.2 Global Micro Mobility Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.2.1 Private

2.2.2 Commercial

3 Products

3.1 Global Micro Mobility Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 E-Scooter

3.1.2 Station-Based Bike

3.1.3 Dockless Bike

3.2 Global Micro Mobility Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product Type), Value Data, 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 E-Scooter

3.2.1.2 Station-Based Bike

3.2.1.3 Dockless Bike

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Type 1 Companies (by Product Offerings): E-scooter and Bikes

5.2.1.1 Lime

5.2.1.2 Lyft, Inc.

5.2.1.3 Hellobike

5.2.2 Type 2 Companies (by Product Offerings): E-scooter

5.2.2.1 Bird Rides, Inc.

5.2.2.2 Skip

5.2.2.3 Spin

5.2.2.4 TIER Mobility

5.2.2.5 Neuron Mobility

5.2.2.6 Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd.

5.2.2.7 VOI

5.2.3 Type 3 Companies (by Product Offerings): Bikes

5.2.3.1 Mobike

5.2.3.2 Uber Technologies Inc.

5.2.3.3 Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd

5.2.3.4 Ofo

5.2.3.5 DiDi Chuxing

