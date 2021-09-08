Global Micro-mobility Market Report 2021: Increasing Adoption for Shared Micro-mobility Services & Rising Consumer Awareness of Eco-friendly Transportation

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Micro-mobility Market Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-mobility market size is expected to reach USD 69.32 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.7%, from 2021 to 2028.

The growing carbon emission by traditional fuel-based vehicles has been a key concern for government authorities. The sustainability move toward smart cities is one of the key factors responsible for the adoption of eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation.

Since the electric kick scooters, electric bicycles, and electric skateboards run on batteries, there are no carbon or gaseous emissions from these vehicles. This mode of transportation is gaining popularity amongst environmentally conscious commuters. Adopting such eco-friendly vehicles not only reduces the carbon and sulfur emissions in the atmosphere but also decreases fuel consumption. Furthermore, these vehicles use ultra-quiet chains for operating the electric motor, thereby facilitating noise-free rides.



The market growth can be attributed to the growth of the shared micro-mobility service industry across the world, which has spurred the demand for electric kick scooters, electric bicycles, and electric skateboards. Companies such as Bird Rides, Inc.; Lime; Spin; and Uber Technologies Inc. offering electric scooter-sharing services, are procuring electric kick scooters mainly from manufacturers such as Ninebot-Segway, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi.



Furthermore, the penetration of electric kick scooter-sharing services is witnessing an exponential adoption rate since 2016. Companies such as YoBike and Pony Bikes; Urbo Solutions and Bleeper Bikes; and Bykeare offering electric bicycle-sharing services across Europe. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of scooters and bicycles as the preferred mode of transportation, especially from the time when electric kick scooters and electric bicycles entered this market space.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the prominent region with China as the largest electric kick scooters market owing to the presence of several electric kick scooter manufacturers such as JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., Air wheel Holding Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., LTD., and Xiaomi in China.

The country accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Moreover, the regional market growth can be attributed to the increasing need for reducing carbon emissions and developing technologically advanced and fast-charging stations.



Micro-mobility Market Report Highlights

The electric bicycle segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 62.52 billion by 2028

by 2028 The sealed lead-acid battery segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 36.68 billion by 2028

by 2028 Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 32.01 billion by 2028

is projected to account for the largest market share and is expected to reach by 2028 Some of the prominent participants in the industry are Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.; JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD.; Xiaomi; SEGWAY INC.; SWAGTRON; Boosted USA ; Airwheel Holding Limited; YAMAHA MOTOR CO. LTD.; Accell Group; and Derby Cycle

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Micro-Mobility Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing adoption for shared micro-mobility services

3.2.1.2. Rising consumer awareness of eco-friendly transportation

3.2.1.3. Volatility of raw material prices

3.2.2. Market challenge analysis

3.2.2.1. Range anxiety amongst the consumers is posing a challenge for the adoption of electric kick scooter

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.2. PEST analysis

3.5. Product Pricing Analysis

3.6. Micro-Mobility Market: Competitive Insights

3.6.1. Recent developments and impact analysis, by key market participants

3.6.2. Key company ranking analysis, 2020

3.7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Micro-Mobility Market



Chapter 4. Micro-Mobility Market: Vehicle Type Outlook

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.2. Electric Kick Scooters

4.3. Electric Skateboards

4.4. Electric Bicycles



Chapter 5. Micro-Mobility Market: Battery Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.2. Sealed Lead Acid

5.3. NiMH

5.4. Li-Ion



Chapter 6. Micro-Mobility Market: Voltage Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

6.2. Below 24V

6.3. 36V

6.4. 48V

6.5. Greater than 48V



Chapter 7. Micro-Mobility Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. Micro-Mobility Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028

7.1. Market estimates and forecasts by vehicle type, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

7.2. Market estimates and forecasts by battery, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)

7.3. Market estimates and forecasts by voltage, 2018- 2028 (Revenue, USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company overview

8.2. Financial performance

8.3. Product benchmarking

8.4. Recent developments

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Gotrax

Bird Rides, Inc.

Derby Cycle

Airwheel Holding Limited

Accell Group

Boosted Usa

Mellow Boards Gmbh

Swagtron

Segway Inc.

Xiaomi

Iconbit Gmbh

Zhe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5po12x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

