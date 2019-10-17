Global Micro Motors Market Outlook 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Motors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Micro Motors market accounted for $29.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $52.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as growing factory automation, and rising vehicle production are propelling the market growth. However,huge capital asset, and high preservation charge for brushed dc motors are hampering the growth of the market.

Micro-motors are small particle that drive themselves unconventionally in exact directions when positioned in a chemical solution. The micro-motor can be use to bring convinced medications. It can be used to bring nanoparticles into alive cell. The micro motor market is developing to raise the demand for the micro motor products in a number of fields such as medical, home appliances, automotive, defense.

Based on Technology, Brushless is likely to have a huge demand in commutation technology for longer provision life and consistency. In addition, they equip their motors with axial air gap technology for extraordinary power. All of these characteristics combine yield motors that are not only more power proficient, but can also last up to ten times longer than conventional motors.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a lucrative growth as the automotive sector flourishes the region and signifies tremendous opportunities for the micro-motor manufacturers owing to its features that allow automakers to incorporate amenity along with luxury. Manufacturers are aiming at reducing the size of the micro motor while developing greater operational excellence to ensure better performance.

5 Global Micro Motors Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Construction and Mining Equipment

5.3 Aircraft Systems

5.4 Agricultural Equipment

5.5 Aerospace

5.6 3D Printing

5.7 Medical Equipment

5.7.1 Dental System & Equipment

5.7.2 Lab Automation

5.7.3 Portable Devices

5.7.4 Powered Surgical Instruments

5.8 Industrial Automation

5.8.1 Automation Equipment & Light Industry Machinery

5.8.2 Industry Electric Drive & Control

5.9 Automotive

5.9.1 Wiper

5.9.2 Power Window

5.9.3 Power Seats

5.9.4 Power Mirror

5.9.5 Lighting

5.9.6 Infotainment Systems

5.9.7 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

5.9.8 Fuel Injection System (FIS)

5.9.9 Door Locks

5.9.10 Automotive Service Association (ASA) & Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

5.10 Other Applications



6 Global Micro Motors Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Brushless

6.3 Brushed



7 Global Micro Motors Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 DC motor

7.3 AC motor



8 Global Micro Motors Market, By Power Consumption

8.1 Introduction

8.2 More Than 48 Volts

8.3 Less Than 11 Volts

8.4 25 Volts to 48 Volts

8.5 12 Volts to 24 Volts



9 Global Micro Motors Market, By Sales Channels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



10 Global Micro Motors Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.2 Asmo Co Ltd.

12.3 Buhler Motors GmbH

12.4 CONSTAR MICROMOTOR CO., LTD.

12.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

12.6 Mabuchi Motors

12.7 Maxon Motors AG

12.8 Mitsuba Corporation

12.9 Nidec Corporation

12.10 Wellings Holdings Ltd



