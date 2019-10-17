Global Micro Motors Market Outlook 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Motors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micro Motors market accounted for $29.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $52.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as growing factory automation, and rising vehicle production are propelling the market growth. However,huge capital asset, and high preservation charge for brushed dc motors are hampering the growth of the market.
Micro-motors are small particle that drive themselves unconventionally in exact directions when positioned in a chemical solution. The micro-motor can be use to bring convinced medications. It can be used to bring nanoparticles into alive cell. The micro motor market is developing to raise the demand for the micro motor products in a number of fields such as medical, home appliances, automotive, defense.
Based on Technology, Brushless is likely to have a huge demand in commutation technology for longer provision life and consistency. In addition, they equip their motors with axial air gap technology for extraordinary power. All of these characteristics combine yield motors that are not only more power proficient, but can also last up to ten times longer than conventional motors.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a lucrative growth as the automotive sector flourishes the region and signifies tremendous opportunities for the micro-motor manufacturers owing to its features that allow automakers to incorporate amenity along with luxury. Manufacturers are aiming at reducing the size of the micro motor while developing greater operational excellence to ensure better performance.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Micro Motors Market, By Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Construction and Mining Equipment
5.3 Aircraft Systems
5.4 Agricultural Equipment
5.5 Aerospace
5.6 3D Printing
5.7 Medical Equipment
5.7.1 Dental System & Equipment
5.7.2 Lab Automation
5.7.3 Portable Devices
5.7.4 Powered Surgical Instruments
5.8 Industrial Automation
5.8.1 Automation Equipment & Light Industry Machinery
5.8.2 Industry Electric Drive & Control
5.9 Automotive
5.9.1 Wiper
5.9.2 Power Window
5.9.3 Power Seats
5.9.4 Power Mirror
5.9.5 Lighting
5.9.6 Infotainment Systems
5.9.7 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
5.9.8 Fuel Injection System (FIS)
5.9.9 Door Locks
5.9.10 Automotive Service Association (ASA) & Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
5.10 Other Applications
6 Global Micro Motors Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Brushless
6.3 Brushed
7 Global Micro Motors Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DC motor
7.3 AC motor
8 Global Micro Motors Market, By Power Consumption
8.1 Introduction
8.2 More Than 48 Volts
8.3 Less Than 11 Volts
8.4 25 Volts to 48 Volts
8.5 12 Volts to 24 Volts
9 Global Micro Motors Market, By Sales Channels
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aftermarket
9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10 Global Micro Motors Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 Asmo Co Ltd.
12.3 Buhler Motors GmbH
12.4 CONSTAR MICROMOTOR CO., LTD.
12.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
12.6 Mabuchi Motors
12.7 Maxon Motors AG
12.8 Mitsuba Corporation
12.9 Nidec Corporation
12.10 Wellings Holdings Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stcz01
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
