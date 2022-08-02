Global Micro Motors Markets 2022-2026: Rise in Industrial Automation & Increasing Demand from Medical Equipment and Automotive Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Micro Motors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Micro Motors Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2026

The global market for Micro Motors estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period.

The market for micro motors is mainly driven by rise in industrial automation, increasing demand from medical equipment and automotive industry, growing use in aircraft systems, and emerging applications in communications equipment, home appliance and 3D printers.

The growing trend of factory automation in countries across the world and increasing vehicle numbers are the two main factors propelling growth. The rise in lab automation also bodes well for micro motors market driven by growing need for precision motion control solutions.

Micro motors find application as miniature piezo motors in medical pipette, telemedicine robots, MRI robot, endoscopy surgical precision, robotic biopsy system, infusion pumps, ultrasound transducer, and pharmaceutical dispensing among others. Demand for ultra-micro motors increased significantly over the past few years driven by rapid communications growth and increased proliferation of micro video games, healthcare equipment and consumer electronics.



Brushless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brushed segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Micro Motors market. Brushless motors are expected to witness heightened demand in automotive applications, such as in plug-in electric vehicles with electromechanically-driven powertrain and chassis systems. Thus, the rising sales of electric vehicles in the automotive industry bode well for brushless motors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach of $8.6 Billion by 2026

The Micro Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 19.29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust demand for micro motors on account of growing automotive industry, increase in healthcare centers, and rise in mining and construction activities. The growing industrial automation in China offers lucrative growth opportunities in the region.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Market Prospects

Limited Market Opportunities amid Subdued Industrial Activity

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

A Prelude to Micro Motors

Global Prospects & Outlook for the Micro Motors Market

Competition

Micro Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 70 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

ABShot Tecnics S.L.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Changzhou Fulling Motor Co., Ltd.

Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.

FAULHABER Group

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.

maxon motor AG

Nidec Corporation

Precision Microdrives Limited

Printed Motor Works Limited

Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Telco Intercontinental Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand Rises for Micro Motors

Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for Micro Motors

Factory Automation Opens Up Lucrative Opportunities

Growing Use of Robotic Devices Gives Rise to Market Demand

Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Trends Present Tremendous Potential for Servo Motors and Drives Market

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E

Automotive Industry's Shift towards Advanced and Efficient Automation Technologies Augurs Well for the Market

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Micro Motors

Increase in Lab Automation Bodes Well for Micro Motors

Increasing Demand for Micro Motors from the Healthcare Sector

Role of Micro Motors in Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts Micro Motors Demand

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Increasing Demand for Micro Motors from 3D Printing

Select Innovations and Advancements

Mirmex Motors Develops a Novel Method for High Power Density Micro Motor Windings Production

Research Team Develops Micro Motors that can exploit Biological Environment

New Structural Color Barcode Micro Motors Developed

Bioservo Technologies Develops Ironhand, a Micro Motors-Integrated Robotic Glove

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1r99j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets