Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market Analysis Report 2020-2027: Focus on Pharma and Bio-Pharma, Clinical, Food Industry, Chemical and Material, Energy & Environmental Industries

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market was valued at USD 1.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Rising water usage in the pharmaceutical industry, growing food industry, rising incidences of water-borne disease, increased technological adoption, and increasing contamination of reservoirs and other water sources are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Microbiological Testing of Water Market during the forecast period.

Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical, or chemical methods for detecting and identifying the microorganisms present in the water. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing, and incubation processes to give the final results.

The processes also help to enumerate the number of contaminants in a given sample of water. These tests are mainly being used for the testing of drinking water and industrial water and are being utilized the most by the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical, and food industries. Rising water-borne diseases, such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera, are playing a major role in market growth.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 11 to 20 million individuals across the globe are affected by typhoid each year, and the number is expected to rise in the future, which, in turn, will boost the market growth. Around 1.7 billion people in the world do not have access to drinkable water. This demand gap is expected to be one of the key opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



The rising health awareness and supportive efforts by the government for ensuring water safety both for consumption and industrial purposes has given a boost to the market over the years. Moreover, the increasing contamination of water on account of rising urban waste and climatic changes is a serious cause of concern, which has increased the water testing requirements over the years.



North America is the largest regional market for the microbiological testing of water, and the market in the region is expected to grow steadily due to the stringent food norms and strict legislation for the industrial usage of water.

Various market players are engaged in the launch of user-friendly technology. For instance, Water-Glo from Promega Corporation can identify the microbial presence in the water sample in a couple of minutes.

By pathogen type, the number of tests for Salmonella dominated the microbiological testing of water market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. A rise in the several incidences of well and reservoir contaminations with the bacteria from infected humans and animals has added to this growth.

The number of tests for Coliform (E. Coli) is also growing at a fast rate. The pathogen is an indicator of water quality and is the main determinant of the potability of water. It indicates the presence of many disease-causing organisms in the sample, such as traveler's disease, urinary tract infection.

By type, the instruments segment held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market. These testing instruments are convenient for use and have seen a lot of improvement owing to research activities in the field.

The test kits and reagents segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The outbreak of epidemiological disease results in the increasing demand for blood or other physiological fluid tests that consequently increases the market demand for test kits and reagents used for microbial testing of water.

By industry, the pharmaceutical & bio-pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the microbiological testing of water market, followed by clinical and food industries. Since water is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry both as raw material and the most favorable vehicle for the formulation of the product, microbiological testing of water is witnessing high growth in the respective industry.

The food testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about food health is boosting the market growth.

Based on water type, the industrial water segment dominated the global microbiological testing of water market due to the high water usage in the industrial sector, with the presence of proper legislation to support such testing.

By region, North America held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. Major research facilities and the presence of some major companies in the field are boosting the growth of the market in the region.

