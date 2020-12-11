Global Microbiome Landscape Publication Analytics Report 2020: Volume Trend, Regional Distribution, Diseases, Top 50 Researchers, Trends for Top 5 Researchers, Top 50 Funding Agencies

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Publication Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This module is designed to accompany the "2020 Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape," which gives insights into the transformational microbiome landscape.

This segment uncovers intelligence into microbiome research publications. Publications are a statement of interest and amount of research activity in the field. They are an indicator of market demand. Monitor microbiome publications trends; Split by diseases; Distribution by country and regions; Top 50 Microbiome researchers, funding agencies with the most publications.



It is a rigorous assessment of the industry trends supported by detailed segmentation across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity. The dataset behind the report is based on real world evidence that will drive actionable business insights. Follow trends over the years captured across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity to power data driven marketing campaigns to fund raising to investor pitches, and business/corporate development activities. Tap into premium data sources that leverage NLP and relational search paradigm to uncover relevant data points, all in one package.



Over 40K scientific publications, >3K grants, and 100s of trials and funding activities have been analyzed to provide firms with actionable business insights.



The report is unique in focusing on the real-world evidence of activity and uptake within these four pillars:

Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging. A Chinese funding agency is the leading body that has been supporting a lot of published research, this is especially notable given the current contentious climate with China .

. Microbiome research grants continue to increase. Infectious disease and cancer researchers are the top award recipients. The US and EU have the most funding.

COVID-19 has not dented the number of ongoing clinical trials focused on the microbiome. It has an unprecedented influence in the field of Oncology trials. Infectious disease is the main one in the microbiome pipeline is focused on a wide variety of indications.

Exponential growth in investment has been seen in microbiome focused companies. 2020 has been a landmark time for the field of microbiome with investors betting big in companies in agriculture, food, and infectious disease.

Key Topics Covered:

Microbiome Based Publication Analytics (2011-2019)

Volume trend

Distribution by region and countries

Distribution by diseases

Top 50 Researchers, Trends for Top 5 Researchers

Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Publications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dau873

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

