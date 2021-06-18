Global Microbiome Markets Report 2021-2030: Growing Technological Improvements Trends Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microbiome Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microbiome market.



The global microbiome market is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%.

This report focuses on microbiome market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the microbiome market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Executive Summary:



Major players in the microbiome market are MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc, AbbVie Inc., Rebiotix, Inc., Ritter Pharmaceuticals, LNC Therapeutics Inc., and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.



The microbiome market consists of sales of microbiomes drugs and related services. Microbiome therapy aims at restoring balanced gut microbiota and is expected to decrease the risk of infection recurrence and greatly increase the quality of life of patients.



The microbiome market covered in this report is segmented by type into fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT); microbiome drugs and by application into inflammatory bowel disease; diabetes; multiple sclerosis; rheumatoid arthritis; others.



The high cost of microbial therapy is a key factor hampering the growth of the microbiome market. The price of fecal transplantation, a microbial therapy, may vary considerably depending on the delivery method used by users and where users receive it. Fecal microbiota transplant processes can charge around $600-$1,000 based on the method of treatment, area, insurance coverage and other variables. Therefore, the high cost of microbial therapy is expected to hinder the growth of the microbiome market.



The growing technological improvement is a major trend gaining popularity in the microbiome market. Major companies in the microbiome sector are focusing on developing advanced technology solutions for microbiomes. For instance, in 2018, Seed, a new microbiome company, has introduced Probiotic and Prebiotic Daily Synbiotica for both females and males. The Daily Synbiotic Seed is the first to follow a microbe-system strategy with strain-specific advantages beyond digestive health such as cardiac safety, dermatological health, immune control, reproductive health, the integrity of the gut barrier and oxidative stress.



In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in areas such as reproductive health, maternal health, gastroenterology and urology, acquired Rebiotix Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has obtained the proprietary drug development platform Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) from Rebiotix, which features its Phase III Clostridium difficile asset RBX2660, and Ferring continues to bet heavily on the short-and long-term potential of microbiome harnessing to treat a variety of diseases. Rebiotix Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of microbiome-based therapeutics.



The increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a key factor driving the growth of the microbiome market. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a multifactorial and autoimmune infection group consisting of two major entities such as ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics were discovered as potential applications in many immune-mediated disorders, such as IBD, to restore microbial balance.

These microbial therapies have shown the potential to reduce both the dysbiotic condition and the development of inflammatory mediators, thereby enabling remission, particularly in UC. In 2019, approximately 1.6 million people in the United States suffered from untreatable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's or ulcerative colitis. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is expected to drive the growth of the microbiome market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Microbiome Market Characteristics



3. Microbiome Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microbiome



5. Microbiome Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Microbiome Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Microbiome Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Microbiome Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

Microbiome drugs

6.2. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

6.3. Global Microbiome Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

7. Microbiome Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Microbiome Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

Seres Therapeutics

Enterome Bioscience

Second Genome

Vedanta Biosciences Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Rebiotix, Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

LNC Therapeutics Inc.

ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

4D Pharma Plc.

Avid Biotics

AOBiome

Immuron Ltd.

Ganeden

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer

Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals

Assembly Biosciences

Admera Health

Synthetic Biologics

AgBiome

APC Microbiome Institute

ActoGeniX

Azitra

Synlogic Inc.

Evelo Biosciences

MaaT Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opy9o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

