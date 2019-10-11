Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microbiome Sequencing Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.6%.



Synthesis, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Synthesis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Synthesis will reach a market size of US$88.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$315.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Diversigen, Inc.

GATC Biotech AG

Second Genome

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh6nhr

