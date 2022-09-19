Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market to Reach $4.61 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome sequencing services market size reached US$ 1,537.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,612.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Microbiome sequencing services help determine the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis using next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. These services provide comprehensive bioinformatics and statistical analyses in a user-friendly and interactive report. They also offer faster and more accurate classification as compared to traditional identification methods like cloning and culturing. They mainly include functional profiling, clustering heatmap, alpha-diversity, beta-diversity, LEfSe biomarker discovery, and taxa, antibiotics resistance gene and virulence factor identification. At present, microbiome sequencing services are gaining traction across the globe.



Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Trends:

The burgeoning pharmaceutical sector represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, there is a considerable rise in the prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) on account of the growing number of individuals with inflammatory intestinal conditions, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising consumption of low fiber and high-fat diets. As a result, the demand for early disease detection and diagnosis is escalating around the world.

This, coupled with the wide applications of microbiome sequencing services in academia and research institutes for protein and small molecule analysis, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, leading market players are utilizing advanced technologies, including engineered organoids derived from human stem cells, high-throughput culturing, and micro fluids that assist in improving the efficiency and quality of microbiome research.

They are also focusing on customizing gut microbial consortia to develop advanced individualized medicine. Besides this, due to the faster and cost-effective sequencing platforms and data analysis pipelines, microbiome content is widely being used as a biomarker for different diseases. Other major factors, including increasing genomic research and rising healthcare expenditure, are anticipated to stimulate the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Research Type:

Outsourced Research

Internal Research

Breakup by Laboratory Type:

Dry Labs

Wet Labs

Breakup by Application:

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Research Type



8 Market Breakup by Laboratory Type



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by End User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BaseClear B.V.

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)

Merieux NutriSciences

Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

Molecular Research LP

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Resphera Biosciences LLC

Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq2kz8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets