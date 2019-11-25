Global Microcontroller Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 7% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcontroller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microcontroller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

The thriving healthcare sector, along with the increasing usage of consumer electronics, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In the healthcare sector, microcontrollers are extensively used in devices such as spirometers and heart rate monitors. They aid in minimizing the costs of medical devices and provide accurate information.

Furthermore, growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of health disorders are expected to drive the demand for medical devices, which, in turn, is expected to impact the market for microcontrollers positively. In the consumer electronics sector, there is a need for devices with greater speed and higher functionality, which is expected to significantly drive product demand.

Additionally, the proliferation of smart grid systems has also enhanced the requirement of microcontrollers across the globe. These systems consist of the remote-control facility and digital communication that requires microcontrollers to function. Moreover, the efficient functioning of automobiles is enabled by microcontrollers. Several advanced features such as head-up display (HUD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and movie and sound systems require microcontrollers for their efficient operation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global microcontroller market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global microcontroller industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture?

What is the breakup of the market based on the memory?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microcontroller industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microcontroller industry?

What is the structure of the global microcontroller industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microcontroller industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microcontroller Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Architecture

5.5 Market Breakup by Memory

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 8-Bit

6.2 16-Bit

6.3 32-Bit

6.4 64-Bit

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Architecture

7.1 8051 Architecture

7.2 AVR Architecture

7.3 PIC Architecture

7.4 ARM Architecture

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Memory

8.1 Embedded Memory Microcontroller

8.2 External Memory Microcontroller



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Consumer Devices

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8svzd6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

