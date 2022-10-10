Global Microduct Cable Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Corning, Nexans, Hexatronic and Leoni Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microduct Cable Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Installation Environment, By Type, By Duct Type, By Diameter, By Material, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microduct Cable Market stood at USD992.15 million in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% through 2027 to reach USD2130.57 million by 2027.

The market is mainly driven by the growing requirement for efficient communication networks in various industries across the world. Moreover, changing trends and growing developments in construction and the electronics industry are likely to drive the growth of the microduct cable market in the near future.



Microducts are small plastic pipes which sub-divide the inner space of the pipe into smaller compartments where microwires can be blown, sprayed, or pushed in. Usually, microducts are small, flexible or semi-flexible ducts that provide simple, constant and low-friction paths for optical cables with relatively low pulling tension limits. They are in compliance with current designs and building configurations, including cable blowing devices, for both riser and full-grade applications. It also enables cables to be securely deployed via pull lines or cords with less than 50 lbs of force and cable blowing with a typical 100-200 feet per minute deployment rate.



Growing Construction and Electronics Industry

The Government of India issued the National Electronics Policy 2018, with the goal of achieving domestic electronics manufacturing by 2025. This is likely to increase the uptake of modern technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Therefore, a new generation of fiber optic cable and high-speed connection technologies is laying the groundwork for 5G networks.

Even though they all are wireless technology, it necessitates a greater number of fibre and copper connections to connect equipment within the radio access network domain and back to the routing and core network architecture. Furthermore, the demand for construction is increasing due to huge economic growth in developing countries and low interest rates in a number of developed countries.

Also, factors such as rising private sector investments in construction, technological development, and rising disposable income are anticipated to propel the growth of the microducts cable market during the forecast period. Moreover, increased infrastructure and housing spending by governments across the globe is responsible for the huge installation of microduct cables.



Advancements In Cloud Computing and communication networks

Cloud computing helps enterprises use remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process critical data. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, the rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and the growing need to control and reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. Emerging technologies, such as big data, AI, and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction, leading to the growth of cloud computing globally.

Major factors, such as data security, faster Disaster Recovery (DR), and meeting compliance requirements, are driving the growth of cloud computing services. As a result of advancements in cloud computing and video subscription services, as well as support for 5G, communication traffic has increased rapidly in recent years. Meanwhile, due to physical constraints in the internal spaces of ducts, there is a growing demand for thin ultra-high-density (UHD) fiber-optic cables that contain optical fibers at a high density, is anticipated to propel the market growth.



Increasing Number of Data Centers

Reflecting the recent advancement of cloud computing and other big-data processing technologies, a growing number of large-scale data centers are currently being constructed. As a future increase in data transmission capacity between these facilities is expected, the demand for high-count, high-density optical cables is growing.

Optical cables that connect these data centers are usually installed in cable ducts located outdoors, which requires technology that allows high-density installation of these cables in a limited conduit space. To meet this demand, we have developed a series of high-fiber-count, high-density optical cables that are flexible in all directions. Therefore, such cables' high data transmission capacity is why most data centers adopt fiber optic telecom cables. Hence, this trend will likely boost the market for telecom and microduct cables in data centers.



Expansion of Fiber Optic Network to Connect Data Centers

The increased deployment of data centers is expected to fuel the market expansion of fiber optic cable installation. Fiber optic cables are used for intra-data center and inter-data center communications. For intra-data center connectivity, data is transmitted within data centers located in buildings or on campuses using optical interconnects.

Inter-data center optical interconnects, on the other hand, operate at the metro or long-haul interconnect levels because they connect two or more data centers. The optical link between two data centers can be thousands of kilometres long and must transmit data at high speeds. As a result, massive amounts of data bandwidth are required for these data centers to send massive amounts of data over long distances. As a result, the global market for microduct cables is being driven by the growing demand for bandwidth and power in data centers.



Growing Adoption of FTTH Connectivity

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is a technology that uses fibre optics to deliver internet access to individual customers' homes. Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology provides high-speed internet connectivity directly from a central location to individual homes and businesses.

These fibre optic cables can transmit data quickly over long distances. Furthermore, fibre optic cable has a much higher bandwidth than other types of cable. Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity is being rolled out across the countryside in several countries as a result of initiatives taken by national governments. As a result of the adoption of FTTH connectivity, the Global Microduct Cable Market is expected to grow at brisk rate in the next five years.



Company Profiles

Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Dura-Line Corporation, Hexatronic Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Ltd., Emtelle UK Limited, Hyesung Cable & Communication Inc., Clearfield, Inc. are among the major market players in the Global Microduct Cable Market.

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microduct Cable Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Factors Influencing While Selecting the Supplier

5.4. Key Satisfaction Level

5.5. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



15. Strategic Recommendations

