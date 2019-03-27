Global Microencapsulation Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023: Focus on Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, & Textiles

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microencapsulation Market by Technology, Core Material, Application, Shell Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2023.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for fortified food products for the taste masking and enhanced shelf-life properties, the increasing demand for the controlled-release agrochemicals, growing construction and construction materials, and widespread applications in household & personal care.

The high costs associated with the microencapsulated process, the regulations on the maximum quantity of microencapsulated ingredients that can be added to food & beverages, and the limited availability of natural sources of high-quality raw materials inhibit the growth of the microencapsulation market.

By application, the food & beverage segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR because of multiple applications of microencapsulation in the food industry, where it is used to provide protection and to achieve the desired results of the active ingredients. Some ingredients added for product fortification are encapsulated to mask the odor and taste and to retain the products' taste. The increasing consumer demand for enhancing shelf-life in functional food products is also driving the food & beverage segment of the microencapsulation market.

By technology, the emulsion technologies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global microencapsulation market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the microencapsulation market is segmented into spray technologies, emulsion technologies, dripping technologies, and others. The emulsion technologies segment is projected to record the highest CAGR. The emulsion technologies segment includes three major technologies such as in-situ polymerization, coacervation, and sol-gel encapsulation. The demand for emulsion microencapsulation is increasing due to the simplicity of the process, process safety, and its cost efficiency.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the microencapsulation market, due to an increase in the demand for microencapsulated construction materials and rise in the consumption of fortified food & beverage products.

The demand for microencapsulation for value-added functions is propelled by its increasing applications in various industries such as nutrition & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetic. The technological developments in Asia Pacific countries, due to the developing infrastructure, have presented a potential scope for the automation of microencapsulation, as well as for improving its cost-effectiveness and output. Thus, there is a strong demand for microencapsulated materials from food & beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and textile and construction material manufacturers in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Microencapsulation Market

4.2 Microencapsulation Market: Key Countries

4.3 Microencapsulation Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Microencapsulation Market, By Core Material

4.5 Developed vs. Developing Countries in the Microencapsulation Market

4.6 North America: Microencapsulation Market, By Technology, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Future Trends

5.2.1 Food Industry

5.3 Regulatory Framework Governing the Microencapsulation Market

5.3.1 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

5.3.1.1 Joint Expert Committee Food and Agriculture (JECFA)

5.3.2 Fda

5.3.3 European Commission

5.4 Countrywide Regulatory Authorities for Microencapsulation in Food

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Fortified Food Products With Health Benefits

5.5.1.1.1 Increase in Demand From the Food Industry

5.5.1.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Use in Functional Food

5.5.1.1.2 Rise in Demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.5.1.1.2.1 Controlled Drug Delivery

5.5.1.1.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery

5.5.1.2 Rise in Demand From the Agrochemicals Sector

5.5.1.2.1 Controlled Release Technique to Enhance the Efficiency of Agrochemicals

5.5.1.2.2 Controlled Release Application for Convenience in Use

5.5.1.2.3 Reduced Application Cost

5.5.1.2.4 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.5.1.3 Increased R&D Activities for Process Efficiency to Enhance Market Penetration

5.5.1.4 Increased Consumer Demand for Functional Products

5.5.1.5 Widespread Applications of Microencapsulation

5.5.1.5.1 Rise in Demand to Enhance Product Functionality

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 High Cost Associated With the Microencapsulated Process

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets

5.5.3.1.1 Reduction in Capsule Size and Increase in Bioavailability

5.5.3.1.2 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems

5.5.3.2 Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities

5.5.3.2.1 Government Support and Rising Economy in Developing Countries

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in A Varying Atmosphere

5.5.4.2 Regulatory Hindrance

5.5.4.3 Technical Constraints Associated With High Costs

5.5.4.4 Selection of Technology

5.6 Value Chain

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Value Chain Analysis



6 Microencapsulation Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Products

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery System to Drive the Microencapsulation Market

6.3 Food & Beverages

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Fortified Food and Beverages to Drive the Microencapsulation Market

6.4 Household & Personal Care Products

6.4.1 Demand for Fragrances and Essential Oils Drives the Market in Household & Personal Care

6.5 Agrochemicals

6.5.1 Controlled Release Technique of Microencapsulation to Enhance the Efficiency of Agricultural Operations

6.6 Construction Materials

6.6.1 Dual Change Temperature Control and Energy Saving to Drive the Microencapsulated PCM Market in Construction

6.7 Textiles

6.7.1 Heat Storage Capacity of PCM to Enhance the Microencapsulation Market in Textiles

6.8 Others



7 Microencapsulation Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Spray Technologies

7.2.1 Spray Drying

7.2.1.1 Demand for Fortified Food Products is Projected to Drive the Market for Spray Drying Microencapsulation

7.2.2 Spray Chilling

7.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Microencapsulated Food Additives to Drive the Market Demand

7.3 Emulsion Technologies

7.3.1 in Situ Polymerization

7.3.1.1 The Advancement of Polymerization Techniques in Microencapsulated Drugs, Colors & Fragrance Applications

7.3.2 Coacervation

7.3.2.1 Demand for Essential Oils, Flavours and Fragrances is Projected to Drive the Market for Coacervation Technologies

7.3.3 Sol-Gel Encapsulation

7.3.3.1 The Advancement of Sole Gel Encapsulation Techniques in Microencapsulation of Construction Materials to Drive the Market Demand

7.4 Dripping Technologies

7.4.1 Spinning Disk/Rotational Suspension Separation

7.4.1.1 Atomization, High Production, and Scalability to Drive the Demand for Spinning Disk/Rotating Suspension Separation Technique

7.4.2 Centrifugal Extrusion

7.4.2.1 Growing Demand for Microencapsulated Active Ingredients in Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Market Growth

7.5 Other Technologies

7.5.1 The Need for Flavor Masking and Nanoencapsulation are Trending in the Market



8 Microencapsulation Market, By Core Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agricultural Inputs

8.2.1 Microencapsulation of Agricultural Inputs Mitigates the Environmental and Health Risks

8.3 Food Additives

8.3.1 Acidulants, Flavoring & Coloring Agents, and Vitamins & Minerals are Largely Encapsulated for Food Fortification

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Flavor and Color Masking in Oral Dosages to Drive Microencapsulation Market

8.5 Fragrances

8.5.1 Fragrances to Be the Leading Core Materials in Microencapsulation Market

8.6 Phase Change Materials

8.6.1 Textile and Construction to Drive the PCM Market

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Inks and Carbonless Paper to Drive the Market in Paper Industry



9 Microencapsulation Market, By Shell Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Polymers

9.2.1 Polyurea & Melamine Formaldehyde

9.2.1.1 Polyurea/Urethane is the Most Versatile Shell Materials

9.3 GUMS & Resins

9.3.1 The Demand for Food Inclusions Drives the GUMS Market

9.4 Lipids

9.4.1 Increasing Applications in Emulsion Technology Drives the Market for Lipid Shell Material

9.5 Carbohydrates

9.5.1 Cellulose Derivatives are the Largely Used Shell Materials for Food, Pharma, and Cosmetic Applications

9.5.2 Cellulose

9.5.2.1 Organic Components are Preferred in Major Applications

9.6 Proteins

9.6.1 Gelatin-Based Microcapsules to Drive the Protein Shell Material Market



10 Microencapsulation Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

11.5 Competitive Benchmarking for Start-Up Companies

11.6 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.7 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.2 Royal Frieslandcampina

12.3 Syngenta Crop Protection

12.4 Koninklijke Dsm

12.5 Givaudan

12.6 International Flavors & Fragrances

12.7 Symrise

12.8 Sensient Technologies

12.9 Lycored Corp.

12.10 Koehler Innovative Solutions

12.11 Balchem Corporation

12.12 Encapsys

12.13 Arcade Beauty



