Global Microfinance Market Report 2022: The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry

Global Microfinance Market to Reach $304.3 Billion by 2026
The global market for Microfinance estimated at US$156.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$304.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the analysis period.
Microfinance focuses on provisioning of microloans to low-income and unemployed people who do not have access to traditional financial services. Microfinance encompasses a broad range of services including loans, savings, payment and insurance to help the unbanked population in achieving growth and becoming self-sufficient.
Following the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016, the microfinance industry has been focusing efforts on promoting access not just to credit, but also to agriculture, health, housing, education, energy, and education.
Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Microfinance, accounting for an estimated 42.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$159.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period.
The global microfinance market forecast to witness a strong growth rate in the upcoming years due to increasing number of microenterprises, government efforts to promote microfinance, and lower interest rates. Market growth is being positively influenced by the pivotal role played by microenterprises in driving economic development.
Some of the major factors supporting the market expansion are growth of SMEs and lower-income groups, including women across rural areas, their potential to maintain household and social living along with government initiatives to promote fair competition and improve the national payment system.
While efforts to serve socially marginalized individuals with quality financial services is driving growth, enhanced risk management, increasing focus on micro-insurance and initiative to raise consumer awareness are creating new growth avenues.
