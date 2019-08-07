Global Microlearning Forecast to 2024 - Gamification of Training and Education to Boost the Adoption of Microlearning

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microlearning Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microlearning Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% During the Forecast Period

Microlearning is a skills-based learning approach used for both formal and informal learning, in which the content is delivered in short bite-sized units of various formats, such as short videos (length less than 6 minutes), audios, animations, slideshows, flashcards, text, cheat sheets, images, quizzes, and gamification.



Microlearning empowers enterprises to offer result oriented training to their front line employees and enables learners to understand and implement the learning in their jobs easily. With the help of microlearning, organizations can now offer training to their mobile and deskless workers in a short time and boost employee performance leading to enhanced business results.

Learning and development have witnessed various evolutionary phases in the last 3 decades, starting with the trend of eLearning in 1998. By 2005, there was a shift in enterprises' focus toward talent management and then toward continuous learning by 2010. By 2015, enterprises started focusing on continuous learning and then digital learning, where the emphasis is on creating enhanced learning experience for the learners. Corporate learning and development have also witnessed significant changes in the last decade, including long courses, eLearning, mobile learning, microlearning, intelligent, adaptive, and personalized learning.

The vendors have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their product and service portfolios and strengthen their presence in the global microlearning market.

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Training of Deskless and Mobile Workers Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Skill-Based and Result-Oriented Training Among Enterprises

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Enterprises to Spend Huge Amount on Transforming Existing Training Content Into Microcontent

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gamification of Training and Education to Boost the Adoption of Microlearning

5.2.3.2 Growing Traction for Personalized and Adaptive Microlearning to Drive Market Growth

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Impetus Among Learners

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness of Microlearning Benefits

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Bloomingdale's

5.3.2 Raymour & Flanigan

5.3.3 Concussion Legacy Foundation

6 Microlearning Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Short Duration Learning and Development Programs Led to the Growth of Microlearning Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting and Implementation

6.3.1.1 Growing Requirement Among Organizations to Implement Efficient and Engaging Learning Solutions to Drive the Growth of Consulting and Implementation Services

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.1 Growing Need for Thorough Support and Maintenance of the Microlearning Solution to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

7 Microlearning Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Large Enterprises to use Microlearning for Streamlining Training Programs

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Need to Reduce Cost and Time Utilized for Learning Activities to Fuel the Growth of the Microlearning Solution in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8 Microlearning Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Higher Security Leveraged Through On-Premises Solution

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Scalable and Cost-Effective Solutions to Boost the Adoption of Cloud-Based Microlearning Solution

9 Microlearning Market By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Frequent Upgrades Related to Product and Promotions to Fuel the Growth of the Market in the Retail Industry

9.3 Manufacturing and Logistics

9.3.1 Transition From Traditional Methods of Learning to On-The-Go Methods of Learning to Fuel the Market Growth

9.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.4.1 Providing Regular Training to Employees Concerning Compliance to Boost the Market Growth in the BFSI Industry

9.5 Telecom and IT

9.5.1 Growing Need for Skill-Based and Result-Oriented Efficient Training and Development Programs to Boost the Adoption of Microlearning in the Telecom and IT Industry

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6.1 Growing Need to Enhance Performance of Frontline Employees to Drive the Growth of Microlearning in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

9.7 Others

10 Microlearning Market By Region

