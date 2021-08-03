Global Microplates Market (2021 to 2029) - Drug Development Promising Increased Demand for Microplates

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microplates Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microplates market is set to reach $1268.5 million by 2029 from $729.7 million in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Over the last couple of decades, microplate technologies have been increasingly adopted in several applications in biotechnology research. It is opined by researchers that these equipment play a vital role in the maintenance of efficient and precise data results and research performance.



Drug Development Promising Increased Demand for Microplates



The nature of analytical tests and assays have considerably evolved over the years and the trend of volume miniaturization for performing drug screening is being observed in the market that are driving design modifications in microplates. Large number of microplates based on type, color, well design, material, etc. are required for accommodating the dynamic demands from researchers. Among the various initiatives, manufacturers are striving to reduce the requirement of reagents and chemicals for research without compromising the process quality and outcomes. Microplates are thus used for understanding the drug discovery and development, and understanding the cellular reactions in any form of research. Microplates are therefore essential in testing methods and are also applied in manufacturing processes. Due to their ability to analyze multiple samples in one go, the demand for microplates is consistently growing in research settings.



Higher Experiment Output, Time & Cost Key Criteria for Performing Segment



The 384 well microplates are spearheading the type segment for microplates market. The chief attributes responsible for its dominance are its ability to perform miniaturized gene transfer assays which helps in reducing the cost incurred during the experimental procedures and simultaneously provides high throughput during the transfection of immortalized and primary cells in comparison to other microplates. Polystyrene is the most commonly used material for microplates. Its highly transparent resin is appropriately suited for microscopic imaging and optical measurement therefore becoming applicable in several laboratory applications. Cell culture models using microplates are becoming increasingly popular as these allow investigation of a multitude of dynamic variables, thus enabling higher experiment output while reducing time and expenses.



Pandemic Led To Shift of Marketing Strategies



Covid 19 has led to uncertain commercial results therefore, enforcing companies to mitigate the risk. This has altered the strategies of the pharma, biotech and other allied companies. Though cash rich companies earlier preferred acquisitions as key strategies to have sole control over the market, the pandemic is shifting the trend to collaboration and partnership. This is done to control the operating cost and margins. There has been significant delay in enrollment in clinical trials due to the pandemic. More precautious attempt in clinical trials is expected to reduce innovations. There have been many failed clinical trials with respect to depression and Alzheimer's earlier resulting in significant loss. However, post Covid the companies are skeptical of taking high risks.



North America to Remain as Largest Revenue Market



North America holds the largest revenue share in the global microplates market and shall continue its leading position through the forecast period, due to increasing incidence of chronic and acute disease conditions in the region, and the widespread presence of prompt diagnosis and treatment facilities. The shift of bio-laboratories towards automation is also fueling market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness prominent market growth during the forecast period. Rapid evolution of the healthcare infrastructure, and growing investments in research and development for biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, growing outsourcing of biotechnology contract research processes are also among the key drivers.



Key Players



The global microplates market is characterized by some of the notable players and hence, the market is quite fierce in terms of competition. Key players include Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN N.V., VWR (Avantor), SPL Life Sciences, Porvair Science Ltd., Ritter GmbH, Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG and Hirschmann Laborgerate GmbH & Co. among others.



