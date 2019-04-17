Global Microplates Markets to 2026 - Technological Advancements Focusing on Enhancement of Laboratory Efficiencies and Growing Need for Lab Automation

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microplates Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microplates market was valued at US$ 670.5 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 940.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2026.



There are several types of microplates available in the market based on the good densities ranging from several numbers to thousands of wells in a single plate, clear and opaque bottom for fluorescence reading, to a base material and so on. The annual global market for microplates is soon expected to reach the 900 Mn mark globally and shall witness dominance from key companies having a stronghold on North America and Europe markets.



Furthermore, this market shall also witness the proliferation of small and local players, focusing on a specialty product designed for certain applications. With the growth in demand for microplates, the peripheral segments such as microplate readers and washers, particularly designed for pairing with microplates and further analysis.



Some prime factors driving the global microplates market are technological advancements focusing on enhancement of laboratory efficiencies and growing need for lab automation. Other drivers of this market include increasing investments in life sciences research and R&D initiatives for rapid drug discovery, and growing adoption of high throughput screening technologies for swift analysis at reduced cost and turnaround time. North America represents the largest market for microplates due to a high prevalence of diseases, a strong base of advanced research institutions, and domicile of several major market players in the region.



The Asia Pacific shall progress at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Major drivers of Asia Pacific market are rapidly progressing biotechnology industry in key countries of India, and China. The region is also progressively becoming a prominent hub of CRO activities, therefore assisting in swift adoption of newer microplates and peripheral equipment.



Key Market Movements

Rapid growth in investment for biotechnology applications and drug discovery and development

A proliferation of CRO activities in the Asia Pacific to boost demand in the region

to boost demand in the region Growing investments for the adoption of high throughput screening across several research applications to improve efficiencies and reduce the time

Large scale research and development activities focusing on novel drug molecules

