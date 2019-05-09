Global Microporous Insulation Market by Product Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microporous Insulation Market by Product Type (Rigid boards & panels, flexible panels, machined parts, moldable products), Application (Industrial, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microporous insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 132 million in 2018 to USD 165 million by 2023.

Growing demand for microporous insulation in industrial application and high thermal resistance and weight and space-saving property of microporous insulation is expected to drive the demand for microporous insulation during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the use of microporous insulation acts as a challenge to the growth of the microporous insulation market.

The industrial application segment is expected to lead the microporous insulation market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The industrial application segment, by application, is expected to lead the microporous insulation market during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the demand for microporous insulation in various applications, such as furnaces, bakes, ladles, foundry, boilers in iron & steel, non-ferrous metal, cement, ceramic, and glass industries. In addition, rapid industrialization in APAC and South America is projected to drive the demand for microporous insulation in this application segment.

Rigid boards & panels are expected to be the largest product type segment in the microporous insulation market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023

The rigid boards & panels product type segment is expected to lead the microporous insulation market during the forecast period. This is because the rigid boards & panels have extremely low thermal conductivity and high thermal stability because of which they are used in different temperature-sensitive and critical applications. In addition, it has a growing demand from different applications, such as industrial furnaces, thermal batteries in the energy & power sector, and voyage data recorder in aerospace & defense, among other sectors.

Europe is projected to lead the microporous insulation market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023

The microporous insulation market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to lead the microporous insulation market during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness to conserve energy in the region.

In addition, the presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of insulation materials, which comply with Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and European Dangerous Substances Directive Amendment 97/69/EC, drive its demand in the region. Furthermore, the growing demand for insulation materials, which can withstand high temperatures and the presence of various manufacturers of microporous insulation in the region also drive its demand.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Microporous Insulation Market

4.2 Microporous Insulation Market, By Region

4.3 Europe: Microporous Insulation Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Microporous Insulation Market: Major Countries

4.5 Microporous Insulation Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for High thermal Resistant Insulation Materials in Oil & Gas Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From Various Applications

5.2.1.3 Growth in Demand for Space and Weight Saving in the Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Sectors

5.2.1.4 Stringent Energy Consumption and Insulation Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost

5.2.2.2 Need for Hydrophobic Materials in Humid Conditions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Acceptance

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Infrastructure Sector and Its Impact on the Microporous Insulation Market

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Automotive Sector and Its Impact on the Microporous Insulation Market



6 Microporous Insulation Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rigid Boards & Panels

6.2.1 Rigid Boards & Panels are the Most Common Microporous Insulation Products

6.3 Flexible Panels

6.3.1 Flexible Panels are Used in Limited Space for Insulation

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Moldable Products

6.4.2 Machined Parts

6.4.3 Pourable Products



7 Microporous Insulation, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Heat Loss Prevention in Industrial Segment Drives the Demand for Microporous Insulation

7.2.2 Iron & Steel

7.2.3 Glass

7.2.4 Cement

7.2.5 Non-Ferrous Metal

7.2.6 Ceramic

7.3 Energy & Power

7.3.1 The Need for thermal Efficiency Drives the Growth of Microporous Insulation in Energy & Power Application

7.3.2 Conventional Power Generation

7.3.3 Nuclear Power Generation

7.3.4 Fuel Cells

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.4.1 Reduced Thickness and Superior Insulation Performance Drive the Demand for Microporous Insulation in Oil & Gas Application

7.4.2 Petrochemical

7.4.3 Transportation

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.5.1 Requirement of Space and Weight Saving Drives the Microporous Insulation Market in the Aerospace & Defense Application

7.5.2 Aerospace

7.5.3 Naval & Sea

7.5.4 Army Munition

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Automotive

7.6.2 Consumer Appliances



8 Microporous Insulation Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Innovators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Market Share Analysis

9.6 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.6.1 Expansion

9.6.2 New Product Launch

9.6.3 Acquisition

9.6.4 Investment



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Promat International

10.2 Morgan Advanced Materials

10.3 Isoleika S. Coop.

10.4 Unicorn Insulations

10.5 Guangzhou Huineng Environmental Protection Materials Co. (SILTHERM)

10.6 Johns Manville

10.7 NICHIAS Corporation

10.8 Thermodyne

10.9 Unifrax

10.10 Elmelin

10.11 Other Key Market Players

10.11.1 Advanced Ceramics Corp.

10.11.2 Kingspan Group Plc

10.11.3 Kyungdong One Co., Ltd.

10.11.4 Laizhou Mingguang thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

10.11.5 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

10.11.6 Mcallister Mills, Inc.

10.11.7 Nati Refractories Co., Ltd.

10.11.8 Refraltec

10.11.9 Shanghai Nanovix thermal Insulation Co., Ltd.

10.11.10 Silca Service- Und Vertriebsgesellschaft Fr Dmmstoffe Mbh

10.11.11 Tianjin Morgan-Kundom Hi-Tech Development Co., Ltd.



