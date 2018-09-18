Global Microscope Digital Cameras Markets to 2026: Analysis by Product, Sensor Type, Mount Type, End-User and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microscope digital cameras market was valued at US$ 484.8 Mn in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 1,098.9 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Primary growth drivers of the market are technological advances in microscope digital cameras, cost-effectiveness of the devices, and a surge in the number of research activities coupled with rising demand from hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Digital microscopy will remain valuable, and on-screen inspection systems would gain higher traction among users during the next nine years.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the industrial microscope cameras are likely to introduce fastest market growth in the near future due to rising demand for industrial microscopes from pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries for measuring, quality control, inspection, and soldering & manufacturing processes

On the basis of sensor type, CCD (Charge-coupled Device) segment would hold higher market share from 2018 to 2026 as these sensors create high-quality, low-noise images as compared to CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor)

Among mount type, C-mount segment is likely to introduce profitable CAGR and retain its position over the forecast period as it is highly used type of lens mount in machine vision applications and have very broad-ranging lenses & accessories

The presence of key market players, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research-oriented programs in the U.S. and Canada attributed to North America's dominance over the forecast period

attributed to dominance over the forecast period Asia Pacific to register phenomenal CAGR during next nine years owing to growing penetration of multinational players, increasing research activities, and rising spending on healthcare in India , China , Japan , and Australia

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market, by Product, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Biological Microscope Camera

4.3 Industrial Microscope Camera



Chapter 5 Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market, by Sensor Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 CMOS (Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor)

5.3 CCD (Charge-coupled Device)



Chapter 6 Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market, by Mount Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 C-mount

6.3 Eyepiece Mount/Ocular Mount



Chapter 7 Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market, by End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.3 Research & Academic Institutes

7.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Chapter 8 Global Microscope Digital Cameras Market, by Geography, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe Microscope Digital Cameras Market, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Asia Pacific Microscope Digital Cameras Market, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Latin America Microscope Digital Cameras Market, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Middle East & Africa Microscope Digital Cameras Market, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Olympus Corporation

9.2 Nikon Corporation

9.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

9.4 Roper Technologies, Inc.

9.5 Carl Zeiss AG

9.6 BMS Microscopes b.v.

9.7 HIROX Co., Ltd.

9.8 Keyence Corporation

9.9 Leica Microsystems

9.10 Vision Engineering Ltd



