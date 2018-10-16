Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Forecast to 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach USD 343.3 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microservices in Healthcare Market by Component (Platform, Services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Support, Maintenance)), Delivery (Cloud, Hybrid, Private, On-Site), End User (Healthcare Provider, Payer, Life Science) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microservices in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from the estimated USD 130.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.3%.



The benefits of microservice architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factor driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This dominance is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.



Based on deployment model, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. They do not require any significant setup charges, owing to which, a growing number of healthcare organizations, payers, providers, and laboratories are opting for cloud-based solutions. Maintenance and support service charges are also included in subscription fees, which makes these delivery modes more affordable for customers. In addition, storage flexibility and ease of use are some of the other advantages associated with cloud-based healthcare microservices solutions.



On the basis of end user, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.



Geographically, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global microservices in healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.



While the microservices in healthcare market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture.



The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microservices in Healthcare: Market Overview

4.2 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Component, 2018 vs 2023

4.3 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Deployment Model, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Microservices in Healthcare Market for Cloud-Based Model, By Type

4.5 Geographic Analysis: Microservices in Healthcare Market, By End User

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Microservices in Healthcare Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of the Microservice Architecture

5.2.1.1.1 Ability to Need to Increase Project Delivery Speed

5.2.1.1.2 Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Security and Regulatory Compliance

5.2.2.2 Complexity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cloud-Based Applications

5.2.3.2 Emergence of IoT Applications

5.2.3.3 Microservice Architecture for Building Real-World Evidence Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Organizational Challenges in Implementing Microservices

5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Shift From Traditional Monolithic Architecture to Complex Microservice Architecture



6 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platforms

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Integration Services

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services



7 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud-Based Model

7.2.1 Cloud-Based Model, By Type

7.2.1.1 Public Cloud

7.2.1.2 Private Cloud

7.2.1.3 Hybrid Cloud

7.3 On-Premise Models



8 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Providers

8.3 Healthcare Payers

8.4 Life Science Organizations

8.5 Clinical Laboratories



9 Microservices in Healthcare Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Product/Service Launches and Enhancements

10.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.2.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.2 CA Technologies

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Salesforce.Com, Inc.

11.5 Pivotal Software, Inc.

11.6 Infosys

11.7 IBM

11.8 Nginx, Inc.

11.9 Oracle Corporation

11.10 Syntel



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vl3nw3/global?w=5

