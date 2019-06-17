Global Microwavable Foods Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes
Jun 17, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microwavable Foods: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microwavable Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Chilled Microwavable Foods
- Frozen Microwavable Foods
- Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (USA)
- Bellisio Foods, Inc. (USA)
- BRF S.A. (Brazil)
- Campbell Soup Company (USA)
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Cremonini S.p.A. (Italy)
- Dawn Farm Foods Limited (Ireland)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Gunnar Dafgrd AB (Sweden)
- Hormel Foods Corporation (USA)
- Itoham Foods, Inc. (Japan)
- Kellogg Company (USA)
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)
- McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
- Nestl S.A. (Switzerland)
- Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Birds Eye Group, Inc. (USA)
- San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (The Philippines)
- Schwan's Company (USA)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes
Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave Cooking Experience
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods
Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen Microwavable Foods
Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack
Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Gain Prominence
Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur Well for the Market
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home Benefit Market Demand
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand
Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth
Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods
Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to the Microwave
Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition from RTE Popcorn
Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in Microwavable Foods
MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration
Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options
Ready Meals Fortified with Minerals and Vitamins
Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the Microwavability" Factor
Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day
Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables
Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities
Whirlpool Smart Front Control Range
Smart Microwave Cover
Tovala `Smart Oven` to Cook Food Better
Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology
Freescale's New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology
Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native Requirements
RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?
Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a Longstanding Problem
Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation
Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable Packaging
Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market Growth
PrimaPak All-in-One Containers
Ready Meals in Innovative Microwavable Packages
Susceptor Technology
Self-Venting Technology
Nanotechnology in Microwave Packaging
Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability
MicVac Valve Technology
MicroRite Technology
Disposable Steamers
Laminated Packaging
Smart and Intelligent Packaging
Microwave-Shielding Technology
Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) in Microwave Packaging
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Shrinking Family Size
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Women Workforce
Aging Population
Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable Foods
Manufactures Eye Kids Demography to Expand Microwavable Food Sales
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Microwavable Foods: A Prelude
Microwave Magic Spawns Emergence of Microwavable Food Products
Microwave Ovens: A Historical Perspective
Food Products Designed for Microwave Cooking
Microwavable Bakery Foods
Microwavable Appetizers & Snack Rolls
Microwavable Dinners/Entrees/Ready Meals
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Companies Offer Innovative Ready-Meals Packaging to Combat Competition
Startups and Tech Companies Foray into Tech-Enabled Home Kitchen Appliances, Ingredients and Cooking Methods
Online Sales Transform the Microwavable Foods Retailing Landscape
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Sirane Launches Crispy Bacon Packs
Ajinomoto Foods North America Launches Jos Ol Rolled Tacos
Kraft Heinz Partners with Deadpool 2 to Introduce DEVOUR Sandwiches
Grecian Delight Foods Launches Opaa! ReadyCarved Ethnic Meats
SeaPak Introduces Frozen Microwaveable Soups - SeaPak Selections
LoveTheWild Introduces Seafood Meal Microwavable Bowls
Duncan Hines Launches New Perfect Size 1 Cakes and Toppings
Green Giant Fresh to Launch Vegetable Meal Bowls
Bob Evans Farms Launches Family Classics Meal Solutions
I Heart Keenwah Unveils Microwaveable Toasted Quinoa
Kraft Heinz Launches Just Crack an Egg
Crazy Cuizine Launches Asian Bowl Meals
Raley's Expands Ready-To-Go Meals
Barilla Launches New Ready Pasta Pouches
Tasteful Selections Introduces SteamPak Mini Potatoes Package
Ready Pac Foods Launches Fresh Prep'd Soup Kits and Wrap Kits
Caf Spice Launches New Grab-and-Go Meals
Cole's Quality Foods Introduces Middles Stuffed Bread
Hilary's Lawrence Introduces Millet Medleys
Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey Introduces O, That's Good Soups and Sides
Atlantic Natural Foods Launches Vegetarian and Vegan Microwaveable Meals
General Mills Transforms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal into Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites
Acme Introduces New Blue Hill Bay Smoked Fish Poke Bowls
Birds Eye Launches Veggie Made Products
Tai Pei Launches Line of Asian Inspired Frozen Entres and Appetizers
SkinnyPop Popcorn Launches New Cakes, Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn
VELVEETA Launches Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Cheesy Bites
Orville Redenbacher's Launches Microwave Popcorn SmartPop!
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods
Lakeside Foods to Acquire Good Eats Food Co
Ajinomoto Windsor Renamed to Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.
Riviana Expands the Microwavable Minute Rice Products Production Capacity
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (11)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y372t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article