Global Microwavable Foods Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Microwavable Foods in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Chilled Microwavable Foods

Frozen Microwavable Foods

Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. ( USA )

) Bellisio Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) BRF S.A. ( Brazil )

) Campbell Soup Company ( USA )

) Conagra Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) Cremonini S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Dawn Farm Foods Limited ( Ireland )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Gunnar Dafgrd AB ( Sweden )

) Hormel Foods Corporation ( USA )

) Itoham Foods, Inc. ( Japan )

) Kellogg Company ( USA )

) Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ( Canada )

) McCain Foods Limited ( Canada )

) Nestl S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Pinnacle Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Birds Eye Group, Inc. ( USA )

) San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. ( The Philippines )

) Schwan's Company ( USA )

) The Kraft Heinz Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes

Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave Cooking Experience

Global Market Outlook



3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods

Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen Microwavable Foods

Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack

Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Gain Prominence

Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur Well for the Market

Storing and Thawing

IQF Packaging Frozen Fish

Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish

The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home Benefit Market Demand

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand

Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth

Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods

Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to the Microwave

Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition from RTE Popcorn

Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in Microwavable Foods

MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration

Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options

Ready Meals Fortified with Minerals and Vitamins

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the Microwavability" Factor

Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day

Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables

Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities

Whirlpool Smart Front Control Range

Smart Microwave Cover

Tovala `Smart Oven` to Cook Food Better

Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology

Freescale's New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology

Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native Requirements

RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking?

Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a Longstanding Problem

Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation

Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable Packaging

Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market Growth

PrimaPak All-in-One Containers

Ready Meals in Innovative Microwavable Packages

Susceptor Technology

Self-Venting Technology

Nanotechnology in Microwave Packaging

Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability

MicVac Valve Technology

MicroRite Technology

Disposable Steamers

Laminated Packaging

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

Microwave-Shielding Technology

Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) in Microwave Packaging

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Family Size

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Women Workforce

Aging Population

Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable Foods

Manufactures Eye Kids Demography to Expand Microwavable Food Sales



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Microwavable Foods: A Prelude

Microwave Magic Spawns Emergence of Microwavable Food Products

Microwave Ovens: A Historical Perspective

Food Products Designed for Microwave Cooking

Microwavable Bakery Foods

Microwavable Appetizers & Snack Rolls

Microwavable Dinners/Entrees/Ready Meals



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Companies Offer Innovative Ready-Meals Packaging to Combat Competition

Startups and Tech Companies Foray into Tech-Enabled Home Kitchen Appliances, Ingredients and Cooking Methods

Online Sales Transform the Microwavable Foods Retailing Landscape



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Sirane Launches Crispy Bacon Packs

Ajinomoto Foods North America Launches Jos Ol Rolled Tacos

Kraft Heinz Partners with Deadpool 2 to Introduce DEVOUR Sandwiches

Grecian Delight Foods Launches Opaa! ReadyCarved Ethnic Meats

SeaPak Introduces Frozen Microwaveable Soups - SeaPak Selections

LoveTheWild Introduces Seafood Meal Microwavable Bowls

Duncan Hines Launches New Perfect Size 1 Cakes and Toppings

Green Giant Fresh to Launch Vegetable Meal Bowls

Bob Evans Farms Launches Family Classics Meal Solutions

I Heart Keenwah Unveils Microwaveable Toasted Quinoa

Kraft Heinz Launches Just Crack an Egg

Crazy Cuizine Launches Asian Bowl Meals

Raley's Expands Ready-To-Go Meals

Barilla Launches New Ready Pasta Pouches

Tasteful Selections Introduces SteamPak Mini Potatoes Package

Ready Pac Foods Launches Fresh Prep'd Soup Kits and Wrap Kits

Caf Spice Launches New Grab-and-Go Meals

Cole's Quality Foods Introduces Middles Stuffed Bread

Hilary's Lawrence Introduces Millet Medleys

Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey Introduces O, That's Good Soups and Sides

Atlantic Natural Foods Launches Vegetarian and Vegan Microwaveable Meals

General Mills Transforms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal into Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites

Acme Introduces New Blue Hill Bay Smoked Fish Poke Bowls

Birds Eye Launches Veggie Made Products

Tai Pei Launches Line of Asian Inspired Frozen Entres and Appetizers

SkinnyPop Popcorn Launches New Cakes, Mini Cakes and Microwave Popcorn

VELVEETA Launches Stuffed Grilled Cheese and Cheesy Bites

Orville Redenbacher's Launches Microwave Popcorn SmartPop!



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods

Lakeside Foods to Acquire Good Eats Food Co

Ajinomoto Windsor Renamed to Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Riviana Expands the Microwavable Minute Rice Products Production Capacity



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



