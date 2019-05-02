Global Microwavable Foods Markets to 2023 - Growing Prominence of Private Label Brands / Adoption of Eco-Friendly Packaging Technologies

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microwavable Foods Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microwavable foods market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.

The availability of numerous distribution channels will trigger the market's growth during the forecast period. Surging presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores selling microwavable food is expected to gain prominence in the market. Vendors are selling their products through retailers including Walmart and Tesco.com. As a result, the easy availability of microwavable food through offline and online retailers is likely to fuel the global microwavable foods market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

New microwavable food product launches

One of the growth drivers of the global microwavable foods market is the new microwavable food product launches. The increasing availability of innovative and healthy microwavable food options will increase the adoption rates for microwavable food products and propel market growth.

Product recalls

One of the challenges in the growth of the global microwavable foods market is product recalls. It is negatively affecting the market as consumer lose confidence in products and brands.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are entering into M&A to enhance their product portfolios as well as expand their geographical presence. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Shelf stable microwavable food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of private label brands

Adoption of eco-friendly packaging technologies

Mergers & acquisitions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle

The Kraft Heinz Company

PART 14: APPENDIX



