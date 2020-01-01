Global Microwave Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microwave Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Active Microwave Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Active Microwave Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799119/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$109.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$95.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active Microwave Devices will reach a market size of US$267.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$829.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, API Technologies Corporation; L3 Technologies, Inc.; Qorvo, Inc.; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Thales Group; TMD Technologies Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799119/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microwave Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Commercial Drones & UAVs Drive Growth Opportunities

for Microwave Technology in Airborne Telemetry

Microwave Technology is Optimally Poised to Leverage the

Projected Opportunity in Airborne Telemetry: Global Airborne

Telemetry Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 &

2022

Progress Towards 5G Commercialization to Drive Opportunities

for Microwave Devices

As the Key Enabler of Backhaul Networks in 5G, Microwave

Devices to Find Lucrative Growth in the Telecom End-Use

Industry: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

A Peek Into the Growth Dynamics in the Military End-Use Sector

Faster Communication Needs Drives Demand for Microwave

Technology in Military Communications

Healthy Outlook for Military Communication Technologies Bodes

Well for Growth in the Market: Global Military Communications

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Growing Interest in Microwave Based Weapons Opens Up Lucrative

Opportunities

Emerging Reality of Drone Strikes & Drone Warfare Drives

Interest in Directed Energy Weapons (DEW), Expanding the

Addressable Opportunity for High-Power Microwave Weapons:

Global DEW Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019

& 2022

High Power Microwave to Emerge Into One of the Leading

Technologies in the DEW Market: Global DEW Market Revenue

Breakdown by Technology Type for the Years 2019 & 2024

Strong Military Budgets Worldwide Bodes Well for Growth in the

Military & Defense Sector

Modernizing Military Tactical-Level Communications Systems &

Weapon Systems Become Top Priority of Military Budgets: Global

Military Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2012, 2014,

2017, 2019, and 2022

Microwave Energy to Revolutionize Healthcare from Microwave

Imaging, Therapy Equipment to Medical Waste Management

With Diagnostic Imaging Need Poised to Reach Over US$30 Billion

by 2025, Microwave Imaging as a New Imaging Modality Stands to

Gain: Global Diagnostic Imaging Opportunity (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microwave Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Microwave Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Microwave Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Active Microwave Devices (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Active Microwave Devices (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Active Microwave Devices (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Passive Microwave Devices (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passive Microwave Devices (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Passive Microwave Devices (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Space & Communication (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Space & Communication (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Space & Communication (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microwave Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Microwave Devices Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Microwave Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Microwave Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Microwave Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Microwave Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Microwave Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Microwave Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Microwave Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Microwave Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Microwave Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Microwave Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Microwave Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Microwave Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Microwave Devices in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Microwave Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microwave Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Microwave Devices Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Microwave Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Microwave Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Microwave Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Microwave Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Microwave Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Microwave Devices Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Microwave Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Microwave Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Microwave Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Microwave Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Microwave Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Microwave Devices Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Microwave Devices Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Microwave Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Microwave Devices in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Microwave Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Microwave Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Microwave Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Microwave Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microwave Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Microwave Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Microwave Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Microwave Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Microwave Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Microwave Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Microwave Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Microwave Devices Market in Russia by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Microwave Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Microwave Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Microwave Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Microwave Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Microwave Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Microwave Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Microwave Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Microwave Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Microwave Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Microwave Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Microwave Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Microwave Devices Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Microwave Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Microwave Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Microwave Devices Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Microwave Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Microwave Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 117: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Microwave Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Microwave Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microwave Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Microwave Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Microwave Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Microwave Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Microwave Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Microwave Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Microwave Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Microwave Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Microwave Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Microwave Devices Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 137: Microwave Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Microwave Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Microwave Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Microwave Devices Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Microwave Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Microwave Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Microwave Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Microwave Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Microwave Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Microwave Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Microwave Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 155: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Microwave Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Microwave Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Microwave Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Microwave Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Microwave Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Microwave Devices Historic Market

by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Microwave Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Microwave Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Microwave Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Microwave Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Microwave Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Microwave Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Microwave Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Microwave Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 176: Microwave Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Microwave Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Microwave Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Microwave Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Microwave Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Microwave Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Microwave Devices Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microwave Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Microwave Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Microwave Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Microwave Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 189: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Microwave Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Microwave Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Microwave Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Microwave Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Microwave Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Microwave Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Microwave Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Microwave Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Microwave Devices Market in Africa by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Microwave Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Microwave Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Microwave Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



API TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

L3 TECHNOLOGIES

QORVO

TMD TECHNOLOGIES

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

THALES GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799119/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

