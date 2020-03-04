Global Microwave Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Microwave Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.8%. Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.5 Billion by the year 2025, Frozen Food will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$260.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Frozen Food will reach a market size of US$469.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Packaging Corporation

Ampac Packaging LLC

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Plastics Corporation

Coveris

DNP America LLC

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Inline Packaging LLC

Mullinix Packages Inc.

Packaging Concepts Inc.

Printpack Inc.

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sirane

Silgan Holdings

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying

Food Preparation

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to

Drive Future Growth

Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes

Well for Market

Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs

Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable

Foods

Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microwave Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave

Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver

Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity

Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging

Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users

Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on

Convenience

MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization

MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking

Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking

Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous

Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing

Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave

Packaging

Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities

Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest

Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging

Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities

Foster Demand

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger

on Growth

Convenience Muscles Growth

Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave

Packaging Market

Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation

in Microwave Packaging

Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material

Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable

Packaging Market

Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Preference for ?At Home? Food Consumption

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the ?Microwavability"

Factor

Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods

Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging

Profiles

Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience

Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise

Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods

Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables

Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology

Advancements in Food Packaging

Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions

Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology

Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials

Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 83

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=PRN



