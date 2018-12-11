Global Mid-infrared Lasers Market Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mid-infrared Lasers market accounted for $590.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1832.00 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2026.

Factors such as rising demand from health care, environment monitoring & communication sectors and various advancements in the technology sector are propelling the market growth. However, due to the use of cryogenics in their cooling operations, the weight of IR lasers becomes quite heavy and this is limiting the market growth. In the future, increase in implementation of mid IR lasers in the health care sector is predicted to propel demand for them.

Mid infrared rays are electromagnetic radiations in the non visible spectrum of white light, which range from 5 to (25-40) microns. Lasers in this range are used for eye treatments, which release radiations that are safe for eyes, where light is largely absorbed by the cornea and lens, without reaching the retina. Therefore, the mid infrared light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation is the type of laser that operates in the infrared region concentrating light at a single point.

Amongst End User, Healthcare segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. Usage of mid-IR laser in dentistry is one of the most popular applications. In addition, the traditional surgery for removing tissues is now being replaced by laser surgery. It helps to reduce scars on the tissues.



By geography, Asia Pacific is one of the major hubs for industrial and manufacturing industries. However, these industries emit a large amount of hazardous pollutants. Mid-infrared lasers are used in applications such as air quality monitoring, emission monitoring and leak detectors among others. This factor is also expected to offer lucrative expansion opportunities for the market across different parts of Asia Pacific.

